These days, consumers are becoming more and more aware of what’s in their purchases when it comes to food, beauty, clothing, and more. Why shouldn’t we take the same conscious approach to the gifts we give during the holidays?

We’ve rounded up 17 eco-friendly gifts that will make both you and your giftee happy knowing you gave them something not only cute, but good for them as well. From Everlane gear and plant-based makeup, to organic cotton leggings, there’s something here for every naturalista to enjoy.

Here are 17 eco-friendly gifts for your friend who only buys all natural: