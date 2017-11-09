So you just had an ‘uh-oh’ moment? You know, that moment when an unexpected guest arrives during the holiday season and you have nothing to give them? Even if it’s just a trinket of appreciation, keeping gifts on hand for those you inevitably forgot to find a present for is key to a stress-free holiday season.
Be prepared for those just-in-case moments with these under $20 gifts that are sure to impress anyone who walks through your door.
Here are 17 gifts to keep on hand for surprise guests:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS