17 Photos of Sacred Sites That Will Awaken The Traveler In You

Where We Experience Spirituality

Vik, Iceland

"To me spirituality has always been linked to the Earth and I often find it above the water, whether its a rock by a pond or a cliff on the edge of the world. My favorite place so far has been in Iceland in a city called Vik. The cliffs there are just about the southern most point in Iceland, sitting on the edge of the cliff you realize that there is nothing in between you and Antarctica, just a straight shot. It was mesmerizing from that point I could see the edges of the world falling off the horizon, I could see so far that with my own eyes I could see the curvature of the Earth." --<strong>Jake Reeves, Multimedia Fellow</strong>

