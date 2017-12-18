“Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” had quite a weekend. With the franchise’s second-biggest domestic opening, behind 2015′s “The Force Awakens,” it’s no surprise anything having to do with Star Wars is a hot-ticket item this year.

If you know or are a fanatic, these last-minute Star Wars gifts on Amazon will speak to the force within. And better yet, they’ll get here right on time for the big day if you have a Prime account.

See below for 17 Star Wars gifts on Amazon that will arrive just in time for the holidays: