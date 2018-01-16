17 Valentine's Day Gifts For Him That Aren't Ridiculously Cheesy

If you’re someone who rolls their eyes at the mere mention of Valentine’s Day, we get it. It’s somewhat of a cheesy holiday, but that doesn’t mean that you have to give a gift that’s just as cheesy. Valentine’s Day gifts for your boyfriend, husband or S/O don’t have to be lovey-dovey. Instead, practical gifts can be just as romantic and thoughtful.
That’s why we rounded up a few Valetine’s Day gift options for your guy that are both practical and thoughtful. Whether he’s meticulous about his beard, needs some decorations to make his space more homey, or wants a new gym supplement regimen, these gifts are sure to delight him on the cheesiest day of the year.
See below for 17 Valentine’s Day gifts for him that aren’t cheesy:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.