01/16/2018 05:31 pm ET

17 Valentine's Day Gifts For Him That Aren't Ridiculously Cheesy

You don’t have to get him something lovey-dovey.

By Amanda Pena
mallmo via Getty Images

If you’re someone who rolls their eyes at the mere mention of Valentine’s Day, we get it. It’s somewhat of a cheesy holiday, but that doesn’t mean that you have to give a gift that’s just as cheesy. Valentine’s Day gifts for your boyfriend, husband or S/O don’t have to be lovey-dovey. Instead, practical gifts can be just as romantic and thoughtful. 

That’s why we rounded up a few Valetine’s Day gift options for your guy that are both practical and thoughtful. Whether he’s meticulous about his beard, needs some decorations to make his space more homey, or wants a new gym supplement regimen, these gifts are sure to delight him on the cheesiest day of the year.

See below for 17 Valentine’s Day gifts for him that aren’t cheesy:

  • 1 Harry's Winston Set
    Harrys
    Get it here.
  • 2 Oak Scented Beard Oil
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 3 Minimalist Forest Print
    Etsy
    Get the set of three here.
  • 4 Wantdo Men's Mountain Waterproof Fleece Ski Jacket
    Amazon
    Get it here.
  • 5 Reverse Weave Jogger Pants
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 6 Cole Haan Original Grand Wingtip
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 7 Personalized leather wallet
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 8 Herschel 'Pop Quiz' Backpack
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 9 Facial Kit from OY-L
    Ahalife
    Get it here.
  • 10 NIKE 'Air Huarache Run Ultra' Sneaker
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 11 Shock Protection Case from Casetify
    Casetify
    Get it here.
  • 12 J&M 1850'Karnes' Brogue Cap Toe Boot
    Nordstrom
    Get it here.
  • 13 'I Like His Beard I Like Her Butt' Mug Set
    Etsy
    Get it here.
  • 14 Monthly Fitness Subscription Box
    Cratejoy
    Get it here.
  • 15 Concert Tickets
    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Get tickets here.
  • 16 Lululemon ABC Pant Slim 34"
    Lululemon
    Get it here.
  • 17 Square Slate Coasters
    World Market
    Get the set of 4 here.

