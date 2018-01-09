17 Weather-Ready Snow Boots That Aren't Ugly

Every winter we struggle with the same problem: finding snow boots that are actually cute.
That’s why we’ve taken on the task of finding a collection of snow shoes that don’t look like sleeping bags wrapped around your shins. Whether you’re in the market for snow shoes that look like sneakers or snow boots that aren’t bulky, we’ve found 17 options that you won’t be embarrassed to be seen in.
Take a look below at these winter-ready snow boots that aren’t ugly:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.