18 Colorful Quotes to Help Deal With the Shame of Addiction

Shame can be sickening.

Facing the guilt of addiction can easily lead o self-medicating when mixed with feelings of regret or remorse. You want to disappear. Therefore, you isolate yourself to the point where you’re hidden from life. Where you are, is a lonely place. At least you’re not forced to deal with the guilt and shame of the past. However, getting comfortable in that lonely place, surrounded by a whirlwind of shame, you spiral into a deep and gruesome depression. This depression aids in the viscous cycle of addiction. Relapse is inevitable at his point. The only solution is to stop running. Quit hiding. Facing the music is part of the recovery process. Here are a few inspirational words to remind you of your purpose, and put an inspirational twist on your recovery.

“Being called different is like being called limited edition. Meaning you’re something people don’t see that often. Remember that.”

“You’re not going to master the rest of your life in one day. Just relax. Master the day. Then just keep doing that every day.”

“I owe no explanations for my flaws. I don’t have to justify my mistakes, my past, or my insecurities. I am growing and learning. Let me live!”

“Some people cannot stand that you’re moving on with your life, and they will try to drag your past to catch up with you. Do not help them by acknowledging their behavior. Keep moving forward!” –Dodinsky

“Never waste your time trying to explain who you are to people who are committed to misunderstanding you.”

“Don’t judge my story by the chapter you walked in on.”

“Assassinating someone’s character won’t kill their purpose.”

“No one can tell what goes on in between the person you were and the person you become. No one can chart that blue and lonely section of hell. There are no maps of the change. You either come out on the other side, or you don’t.” –Stephen King

“Wear your tragedies as armor, not shackles.

“The best thing you could do is master the chaos in you. You are not thrown into the fire. You are the fire.”-Mama Indigo

“I think that we are like stars. Something happens to burst us open; but when we burst open and think that we are dying, we’re actually turning into a supernova. And then we look at ourselves again, we see that we’re suddenly more beautiful than we ever were before.”-C. Joybell

“God will put you where he wants you to be…. even if no one thinks you deserve the position.”

“When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and watch everyone wonder how the hell you did it.”

“The coolest people I’ve ever met have the most colorful pasts. They’ve lived life of risk, made bad choices, learned lessons, explored, and they’re not afraid of being real. Tattered tapestries woven of similar threads, they’re my kind of people. My favorite shades of crazy!”

“If the cards are stacked against you, reshuffle the deck.” –John MacDonald

“When you are born in a world you don’t fit in, it’s because you were born to create a new one.”

“Your path is beautiful and crooked and just as it should be.”