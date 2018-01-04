18 HOME DESIGN TRENDS FOR 2018

Rose gold, subway tiles and exposed lighting were some of the top home decor trends of 2017. With a new year comes new decorating patterns, stylish, timeless pieces to fresh takes on old styles. 2018 is going to have some fantastic home design trends! Read on and watch out for the trends Decor Aid senior designers say will make their way into your home.

ARTISAN FIXTURES

Image via: Gabriel Scott

Like velvet pieces many designers have noticed a shift and that more decorators are partial to fixture from local artist and small businesses, especially lighting. Artisan fixtures personalize your home, and like natural elements, helps shifts homes focus from the tech world to the natural world.

NATURAL ELEMENTS

Image via: South Shore Decorating

Stepping away from the tech-obsessed decor we saw dominate the 2017 design trends, 2018 move towards fresh, natural materials such as stone, copper, concrete, and granite. These elements will help bring an organic and serene ambiance to any space while reflecting the world around your home. Get some ideas on how to add natural elements to your urban abode.

VELVET FURNISHINGS

Image Via: French By Design

Believe it or not, velvet was seen as old fashion and stuffy, now viewed as a luxurious yet funky. This multi-dimensional fabric has already started gaining a lot of attention, leading many designers to believe velvet decor will be one of 2018’s most sought-after trends. Get inspired by our designers selection of velvet sofas.

FLORAL PATTERNS

Image Via: DigsDigs

This decorating trend has been around for awhile, in the upcoming year. However, we will see floral patterns in a new light. Decorators expect to find exaggerated proportions and contrasting colors used for this timeless decor pattern.

COPPER ACCENTS

Image Via: Michel Arnaud

Rose gold was one of 2017’s most used decor trend, yet for 2018 we are expecting to see less rose gold and more copper accents, along with a mixture of other metals. With it’s red and orange tones and overall earthy hue, copper is a much-needed breath of fresh air for the new year. Don’t forget to check our guide for including Metallic objects into your home.

RICHER COLOR PALETTES

Image via: Jonathan Alder

Though muted colors can help you avoid making spaces feel overwhelming, designers believe that 2018 will be a year where bolder colors are preferred. Richer hues throughout your home can make your more muted furnishings and decorative decor pop. Lookout for dramatic reds, statement pinks, bold yellows and organic greens.

BRASS DECOR

Image via: Interiorzine

2018 is setting up to be a year where we wave goodbye to stainless steel and polished nickel, and welcome brass accents back into our homes. Brass is a surprisingly warm and subtle alternative to the expected steel accents.

BLACK & WHITE DECOR

Image via: Decor Aid

A truly timeless design trend, black and white furnishings will want to be on your list of trends to incorporate into your home’s decor this 2018. The visual contrast of black and white will provide a sense of balance and boldness to your home’s space. Need some inspiration? Read our tips to decorate with black and white.

MILLENNIAL PINK

Image via: Style & Minimalism

A massive hit in 2017, this trendy hue is getting a lot of attention. We’ve already seen this pink shade make its way into home decor and fashion, but for 2018 get prepared to incorporate this hue in new creative and unique ways, as an easy way to update any space.

TONAL REDS

Image via: Decor aid

The past few years we have seen designers and homeowners gravitate towards cooler colors such as blues and greens, so we are excited that warmer tones are going to be in for the new year. Tonal reds are a great way to add complimenting contrast while providing the warmth that makes your home more inviting.

GEOMETRIC PATTERNS

Image via: House of Turquoise

Similar to floral patterns and brass decor, incorporating geometric patterns is no new trend. Yet for the new year geometric patterns are expected to become a dramatic presence. Colors will be bolder with oversized patterns. This is a trend that will help make a bold statement in any room. A chic and easy way to incorporate this pattern into your home decor is adding geometric throws.

CONCRETE ACCENTS

Image via: Real Style New York

Some may wonder why concrete has left the construction zone, yet 2018 will be the year it steps into many homes decor. Providing a crisp, clean look that’s easy to compliment Concrete isn’t just for countertops. Geometric concrete tiles will become increasingly popular and pair two of next years hottest design trends into one stylish piece.

VINTAGE LIGHTING

Image via: Pinterest

A trend that many will be shocked to see making its way back into the new year. The vintage lights we are expecting to see will be less exposed lighting and more of vintage pendants and sconces, in brass and copper finishes. 2018 will be a year where trending designs come together in unison.

BUCKET SINKS

Image via: Pinterest

Also known as Trough sinks, bucket sink joins the list of vintage design trends that are predicted to make a massive comeback in the next year. Farm-house inspired, these pans are family friendly and will add personality and a touch a nostalgia to any kitchen or bathroom.

BURNT YELLOW

Image via: Home Edit

Previously this shade of yellow was seen as too overwhelming and dramatic, yet in the coming year, the bolder the better. Yellow is a color that exudes happiness, confidence, and cheer. Whether used in accents or statement pieces, burnt yellow is sure to make your home feel joyous in 2018. If you feel that this is a risky color, read our designers guide to incorporate yellow accents

70’S CHIC

Image via: Trend Scout

With many old design trends coming back in style this 2018, such as velvet and geometric patterns, our designers are expecting to see many nods to the 70s era. 70’s chic decor is all warm palettes, funky textures, and abstract silhouettes. Incorporating this trend into your home will bring out amazing personality into every living room or bedroom design.

AGATE WALLPAPER

Image via: Murals Wallpaper