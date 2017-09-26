18 #MenForChoice On Why They're Standing Up For A Woman's Right To Choose

Here’s some good news to brighten up a rather crappy week: Men on Twitter are tweeting why they’re pro-choice using the hashtag #MenForChoice.

The hashtag was created by NARAL Pro-Choice America on Tuesday morning to celebrate pro-choice men and thank them for their support. The hashtag is part of a larger initiative of the same name launched by NARAL in 2013, which features big-name advocates like actors Mark Ruffalo, Matt McGorry, and Tony Goldwyn, and journalist Jamil Smith.

“We’re talking about # MenForChoice all day today ― magnifying voices of all the pro-choice men out there & sharing why we love them,” NARAL tweeted. “Join us!”

We’re talking about #MenForChoice all day today - magnifying voices of all the pro-choice men out there & sharing why we love them. Join us! — NARAL (@NARAL) September 26, 2017

Men on Twitter quickly began tweeting their support for women’s reproductive health and autonomy using the hashtag #MenForChoice. Mark Ruffalo, Dr. Willie Parker and more added their voices to the important conversation.

“I believe women are smart enough, wise enough, and strong enough to make their own choices about their bodies and lives,” Ruffalo tweeted.

Other men shared powerful messages of support.

“Men do not own women, therefore men do not get to make decisions about women’s bodies,” one user wrote. “This is *not* rocket science.”

Another man added his voice using the #MenForChoice hashtag, writing: “Because your body and your healthcare are precisely NONE of my fucking business.”

Scroll below to read more tweets from #MenForChoice:

I believe women are smart enough, wise enough, and strong enough to make their own choices about their bodies and lives. #MenForChoice https://t.co/BlLIgXQK3B — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 26, 2017

It's your body, women. I neither tell you nor condone those who tell you what to do with your body.#MenForChoice — Doc (@DocDarnell) September 26, 2017

Men do not own women, therefore men do not get to make decisions about women's bodies. This is *not* rocket science. #MenForChoice — Greg Baumbach (@dragoniv_greg) September 26, 2017

Today - and every day - I support a woman's right to make decisions about her body without interference of the government. #MenForChoice — Zeke Stokes (@zekestokes) September 26, 2017

#MenForChoice? Count me in. The government should stay out of women's reproductive decisions. — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) September 26, 2017

Let’s be clear—if you’re a man and not for choice, then you’re a man for economic inequality and you can sit the fuck down. #MenForChoice — Justin Jenkins (@just_jenkins) September 26, 2017

#MenForChoice I'm a rabbi. I'm in. Why? Because God created women as people. Full stop. — Rabbi Latz (@RavMABAY) September 26, 2017

I’m 1 of many #MenForChoice because I want 4 women what I want 4 me: health, dignity, & the life I choose. Women matter. Let’s act like it. pic.twitter.com/2HjncBPJxr — Dr. Willie Parker (@DrWillieParker) September 26, 2017

I am one of the #MenForChoice because OMG WHY R WE STILL DEBATING WHETHER WOMEN R MORAL BEINGS WHO ARE ENTITLED 2 MAKE THEIR OWN DECISIONS?! — Christopher Kipiniak (@ckipiniak) September 26, 2017

#Menforchoice need to make reproductive justice a key issue in their privileged environments. Fight toxic masculinity wherever you are! — Liam Dotson (@Montessoir) September 26, 2017

If we're not #MenForChoice then we don't believe in real freedom. It's really just that simple. — A Man Is No One (@DarthWeiner75) September 26, 2017

I'm one of the millions of #MenForChoice because I'm not the pregnant one. https://t.co/xp6q98FPpX — Colin Rafferty (@colin_rafferty) September 26, 2017

Because women have autonomy over their bodies and should be the only ones making decisions regarding women's health and care. #MenForChoice — e. (@misanthrop_e) September 26, 2017

#MenForChoice Because your body and your healthcare are precisely NONE of my fucking business. — Allen Teems (@RebelScumResist) September 26, 2017

I'm pro-choice bc having the freedom to choose is fundamental to our individual autonomy. Reproductive rights are human rights #MenForChoice — Ryan Marsan (@RyanMarsan) September 26, 2017

W/ a misogynist in the WH who bragged about sexual assault we need support from #MenForChoice more than ever! Repro rights are human rights! — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) September 26, 2017

Women are strong enough, wise enough, independent enough, and fed up enough. Let them choose what is right for their bodies. #MenForChoice — Jordan Reimer (@pdxbatman) September 26, 2017

Many women on Twitter were overjoyed to see so many male allies tweeting their support for women’s reproductive rights.

Some women thanked the men for showing support, while others reiterated just how important vocal men for choice are when our president has suggested “punishment” for women who have had abortions.

Petition to make #Menforchoice day an official holiday bc we need it that badly — Molly Riddick (@not_addictive) September 26, 2017

I'm glad that we have #menforchoice but it's so sad that women being for choice isn't enough. — emma (@emma_mackey_) September 26, 2017

I don't care if it's Tuesday. Every single #MenForChoice guy is my #mcm.



(But where are the rest of you guys?) — NotActuallyMe (@DryGinMartinis) September 26, 2017

Happy #MenForChoice day! As a queer woman, today brings up the importance of those who can't/don't want to be pregnant supporting choice 👍 — Anna Morrison (@annasmorrison) September 26, 2017

#MenForChoice understand that control over one’s own body is at the essence of human rights. What’s not to love? pic.twitter.com/tNzJ1mPWzS — Jennie Wetter (@JennieinDC) September 26, 2017

With a president who says women shld be punished for abortion & a GOP attacking women's healthcare, we need #MenForChoice more than ever. — Kate Thomas (@KateThomas) September 26, 2017

There is nothing sexier than #MenForChoice — Ginger Shryock (@GingerShryock) September 26, 2017

Trump thinks women should be punished for having abortions, so we need men to stand up for choice more than ever #Menforchoice — Mallory McPherson (@Malmal0915) September 26, 2017

With most everything being horrible the #MenForChoice hashtag is giving me hope. Thank you, Gentlemen. — Crochettie (@crochettie) September 26, 2017

A handful of women even tweeted photos of the men in their lives who are pro-choice: their fathers, partners and sons.

So proud to say I'm raising a son who will support women, trust women, & stand in solidarity with women. Always. #MenForChoice #StandWithPP pic.twitter.com/xuB149zD9G — Danielle Campoamor (@DCampoamor) September 26, 2017

so proud to be married to a strong man who supports my right to decide what I do with my body! #MenForChoice #ThisIsWhatAFeministLooksLike pic.twitter.com/JNk0GEVapn — Betsy (@btransatlantic) September 26, 2017

Lucky to have amazing #MenForChoice in my life like @jackson_rees6 who is always working to center & lift up women around him, literally 😊 pic.twitter.com/N7cO4MachT — Hannah Lindow (@hannahlindow) September 26, 2017

Happy #MenForChoice Day! Here's my husband Jef bringing it to the streets. :) Families of choice together, rejoice together. pic.twitter.com/xOrDIHdIIY — Amanda Green (@amanda_green) September 26, 2017

Proud and grateful that my partner is among the #MenForChoice! He joined me at the Women's March in Austin last Jan 💕 pic.twitter.com/ef5BDjEIYy — Nikki J (@LilMissTNT) September 26, 2017

Happy #MenForChoice day! I ❤️ that today is a chance to celebrate the incredible men in my life who respect & fight for my bodily autonomy. pic.twitter.com/vHOn7pDPuF — Becka Wall (@beckawall) September 26, 2017

Happy I married one of the many #MenForChoice, a man who fights for gender and racial equality by my side. #FeminismIsSexy @NARAL pic.twitter.com/RpMUrem9uK — LZ (@LCommaThoughts) September 26, 2017

Two Twitter users did point out that the #MenForChoice hashtag might leave trans and non-binary people out of the conversation.

“Trans men & non-binary people need inclusive access to reproductive health care,” one Twitter user wrote. “Don’t erase our stories in this fight.”