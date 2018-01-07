18 Ways to Improve Your Life and Business in 2018

Two Miss Nevadas share 18 great ideas for 2018

By: Hilary Billings and Lisa Song Sutton

We’re already a week into the New Year! Feeling the weight of promises you made to overhaul your life through ambitious resolutions? Instead of holding firm on unrealistic expectations, we have a different solution: micro adjustments. Stronger daily habits are essential for long-term success. We teamed up to compile 18 simple ways to improve your life and business in 2018.

1. Read more.

CEO's read an average of 60 books a year. If you want to play on that level, you need to match the hustle. Of course, taking on nearly a book a week can be intimidating, so we suggest starting with one a month. Right now, we're reading School of Greatness by Lewis Howes and Tribe of Mentors by Tim Ferriss.

2. Challenge a friend to quarterly or biannual goals.

Get motivation and perspective from a pal who knows you well and set goals for each other throughout the year. As pageant sisters, we have a built-in network of girlfriends to help keep each other in check. This not only helps with accountability but also with gaining objectivity on where you can improve your lifestyle.

3. Give out one sincere compliment a day.

Seriously, just try it. You'll find not only that you've improved their day, but also your own.

4. Shoot for one uncomfortable conversation a month.

We owe this one to Sheryl Sandberg. If you're not uncomfortable, you're not growing. Women, especially in the workplace, typically avoid confrontation and difficult conversations. Face the fear of these situations, up your communication skills, and cultivate confidence!

5. Become a more active listener.

If you feel that your words are worth hearing over someone else's, then you need to be having different conversations. Actively listen to your friends, family, employees and advocate communication.

6. Experiment with new hobbies.

Both of us entered pageantry and took on a new, personal adventure. Challenging our comfort zone adds spice to life and helps us explore new passions. Plus, you never know when your next big idea will strike or who you'll meet along the way.

7. Write down your daily wins.

Ambitious women are notoriously hard on themselves. It's part of how we stay sharp, hungry, and yearning for more. Yet, if we haven't reached 'that big goal,' we don't celebrate our achievements. Instead, keep a journal of “Daily Wins.” Work to find those daily achievements and celebrate them!

8. Meditate.

Guided meditations are an easy way to carve out time each day for yourself. We recommend starting with an app like Headspace or Calm.

9. Spend time each week getting into your body.

We only get one, so self-care must be a priority. This could be a 10-minute workout first thing in the morning or a ClassPass membership to try new classes around the city. Whichever method you prefer, get some exercise in!

10. Learn about crypto currency.

By now, you've heard Bitcoin mentioned more than our President, and with good reason. The decentralized currency is here to stay and it's important to gain at least a rudimentary understanding of why it's the future, whether or not you decide to invest. Start out with the Satoshi white paper and educate yourself.

12. Be kind to other women.

We're in a unique time in history, rallying together amidst a swell of sexual harassment allegations. But it's easy to forget that we have the ability to change the conversation on a daily basis when another woman wins. Instead of feeling jealous, replace your thought with a simple, "Good for her." You'll be surprised how quickly the mind shift occurs.

13. Invest in yourself.

Pay for that online course. Attend a conference. Join a mastermind. Entrepreneurs are everyday learners and the biggest ROI will always be the investment in yourself. We are huge fans of the Summit series. Find ways to surround yourself with like-minded individuals and learn!

14. Minimize.

It’s hard to make space for expanding opportunities if we’re surrounded by physical clutter. We recently purged our closets of non-seasonal clothing that hadn’t been worn in 6 months. Out with the old and unused!

15. Protect your calendar.

This is a hard one, especially as people pleasers. But we’re busy women; we don’t have time or energy to be wasting on things we only ‘kind of’ want to do. Protect your time.

16. Be a mentor.

Our entrepreneurial genes tend to make us self-focused, which can be isolating. Get out of your own head and help cultivate the career of another boss lady. We all have talents, networks, and encouragement that can help others. Pay it forward and create lasting bonds with other strong females both in and out of the work place.

17. Take a risk.

Ask that guy out. Make the plunge on that business decision. Go do that thing that’s been on your bucket list but you’ve been afraid to actually try. Get out of your comfort zone and just go for it.

18. Foster community.

Whether its volunteering for one hour a month or donating to a fundraiser, we all need to feel connected to our surroundings. We personally love volunteering with animal shelters and kid entrepreneur camps. You don’t need to sacrifice a lot of time or money in order to contribute, and you’ll find the time you spend rewarding on both a personal and business level.

Hilary Billings is an on-camera host, writer, actress, and Miss Nevada US 2013. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.