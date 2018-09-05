STYLE & BEAUTY
Vintage Photos Of Women In Music Are All The ’70s Style Inspiration You Need

Fall aesthetic: Joni Mitchell wearing a perfectly tilted beret and a neck scarf.
By Julia Brucculieri

The women who ruled music in the ’70s also knew how to rock the era’s most popular trends.

Whether they were wearing peasant tops, silk blouses, flared jeans or neck scarves, there was just something so effortlessly cool about the way these ladies carried themselves. Now, some 40 years later, we still can’t get enough.

Rockers like Patti Smith and Joan Jett were all about androgynous style, while singers like Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac had a more boho vibe. Then there were the divas like Diana Ross and Donna Summer, who had a certain air of carefree glamor about them that we could only aspire to.

We know the 1980s are back in a big way for fall, but we’re showing some love for the decade prior. As you get ready to refresh your wardrobe for autumn, take some notes from the ladies below:

  • Patti Smith
    Smith wears a U.S. Air Force shirt in Amsterdam, 1976.
  • Joan Jett
    Jett poses for a portrait by her family's home in Canoga Park just outside Los Angeles, in the late '70s.&nbsp;
  • Stevie Nicks
    The singer in the recording studio in 1975.&nbsp;
  • Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson
    The sisters and Heart singers pose for a portrait session in May 1977.
  • Donna Summer
    Summer arrives at Heathrow Airport for her sold-out concert tour of Britain in 1977.
  • Cher
    A photo of Cher from 1974.&nbsp;
  • Joni Mitchell
    A photo of Mitchell from 1975.
  • Nina Simone
    The jazz singer poses for a photo in 1978.&nbsp;
  • Dionne Warwick
    Warwick at Heathrow Airport in 1970.
  • Joan Baez
    Baez poses for a photo in 1972.&nbsp;
  • Carly Simon
    Simon poses for a portrait in 1971 in London.
  • Carole King
    The singer and songwriter at her home in California in 1972.&nbsp;
  • Christine McVie
    The Fleetwood Mac band member at a recording studio in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1975.
  • Gladys Knight
    Knight performs on a TV show in London, 1976.
  • Grace Jones
    A portrait of Jones in 1977.&nbsp;
  • Janis Joplin
    A photo of Joplin from 1970.&nbsp;
  • Debbie Harry
    The Blondie singer sometime around 1970.
  • Diana Ross
    The American soul singer poses in a furry jacket in London, 1972.&nbsp;
  • Pat Benatar
    The singer poses for a portrait backstage at the Punch and Judy Theater on Nov. 3, 1979, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.
  • Jane Birkin
    A portrait of Birkin in 1970.
