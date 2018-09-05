The women who ruled music in the ’70s also knew how to rock the era’s most popular trends.

Whether they were wearing peasant tops, silk blouses, flared jeans or neck scarves, there was just something so effortlessly cool about the way these ladies carried themselves. Now, some 40 years later, we still can’t get enough.

Rockers like Patti Smith and Joan Jett were all about androgynous style, while singers like Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac had a more boho vibe. Then there were the divas like Diana Ross and Donna Summer, who had a certain air of carefree glamor about them that we could only aspire to.

We know the 1980s are back in a big way for fall, but we’re showing some love for the decade prior. As you get ready to refresh your wardrobe for autumn, take some notes from the ladies below: