2 Actionable SEO Tips For The Small Business Owner

SEO is seen by some small businesses as a big, long-term investment that has results that are reasonably hard to quantify (or justify). Despite this, it remains a booming sector that provides some of the largest and most consistent long-term ROIs of any marketing strategy on the planet.

This delayed gratification puts many small business owners off SEO altogether. It can realistically take 6 months of reasonably large payments to an agency before you see any results whatsoever.

However, there are several things any small business owner can do to improve the position of their website in the SERPs without needing to pay anyone at all (except maybe a web designer).

Today we are going to share 2 actionable tips that will almost certainly increase the amount of Google love your website receives.

Note: These tips are not going to catapult you to the top 3, but they may just give you a nice little bump in your rankings.

Let’s get started.

Improve Page Speed

Google is in such a powerful position as the gatekeeper of the internet that it manages to shape the way websites are made. By rewarding faster loading websites with higher positions in their search results they have singlehandedly improved the user experience of any website worth its salt.

It’s not very often that Google will give you direct instructions on what to do to improve your position in the SERPs, but page speed is different. Google has developed a dedicated tool that shows you how they rank your website in terms of speed, and they even tell you what’s wrong, and how to fix it.

Most fixes are quick and easy, especially if you use a content management system like WordPress. By the time you’re done you’re going to have a website that provides potential customers with a better experience, and a website that hopefully ranks a little higher in the SERPs.

Start A Blog

The chances are that if you’re a small business dealing with local clients that the competition for the top spots in the SERPs is going to be reasonably minimal (compared to national industries). This means that for many verticals you only need to gain the slightest advantage over your competitor to get a better position.

Starting a blog on your website (not on a self-hosted platform like blogger or Medium) is one way of doing this.

Note: There are much better ways to get an advantage than starting a blog, but you’re going to need to hire a professional SEO to achieve any kind of success with them.

The logic behind this is that Google loves high-quality content. The old expression “content is king” is thrown a lot around in the SEO world, but it’s truer today than it has ever been.

“A regularly updated blog with industry-relevant content gives Google one more reason to rank you ahead of your competitors” – Over The Top SEO

All other things being equal, a website with a blog that has high-quality relevant content will outrank a smaller “about us” style website. Size matters when it comes to SEO (but so does quality).

You don’t have to go crazy with your posting schedule, but try and get something up at least once a week. Don’t expect instant results from this, SEO takes time, but get into a routine and the results will surely follow.

Conclusion

So there you have it, two ways you can genuinely increase your small business’s website’s organic Google rankings.

We’re not going to lie to you, these two tips are not going to make you rank #1. It takes years of dedication to learn the tips and tricks of the SEO world to get you there.

But even the slightest increase in rank can result in dramatically increased business opportunities, so it’s worth fighting for every position you can get with these two tips.