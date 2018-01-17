2 Modern Security Products No Home Should Be Without

Securing our homes from potential intruders, thieves, and other degenerates has been something that has occupied our minds as a society for hundreds of years. We’ve gone from relying on simple wooden peg based locks to the internet connected artificial intelligence systems of the modern world.

In fact, the modern security tech market is expanding so rapidly that these days the problem is that there is almost too much choice. Every other week there seems to be another “next big thing” on Kickstarter or Amazon that’s promising to revolutionize some aspect of home security.

Today we’re going to take a look at 2 of the more down to earth products that have obvious use cases that will make you sleep that little bit better at night.

Let’s get started.

Wireless Security Cameras

Let’s start with the product class that we are most comfortable putting our stamp of approval on – wireless security cameras. As the name suggests these cameras connect via Wi-Fi which eliminates the often costly and unsightly wiring requirements of the security camera systems of the past.

While some systems connect directly to your existing wireless router, the best products come with their own dedicated router to avoid clogging up your internet connection. The range of these systems is impressive, you’ll be able to place cameras almost anywhere you want within your home. As an added bonus you’ll often be able to check the live feeds from almost anywhere in the world – as most products have a smartphone app you can view from.

Just be careful about which product you choose, there are many great options on the market – but there are some terrible ones hiding in plain sight (with premium price tags). If you’re in the market for a wireless camera, then check this guide out before buying.

Smart Doorbells

Smart doorbells have a variety of different names, but they all usually do the same thing – they allow you to virtually answer your door from anywhere in the world. They are connected to your Wi-Fi, and like the security cameras we mentioned above they come with a dedicated app too.

When someone rings your doorbell you’ll get a notification on your phone, you’ll then be able to see a video feed of your front door to see who is calling. You can talk with the person at your door via a speaker that is built into the doorbell, or you can just open the door if you are simply checking who’s knocking.

They’re reasonably priced (considering the benefits they provide), and if you’re often apprehensive about opening the door to strangers – they’re more than worthy of your consideration.

Conclusion

So there you have it, two essential security devices that we feel no modern home should be without. If you combine your wireless cameras with a smart doorbell you’re going to be able to monitor and respond to people on your property from anywhere in the world.