2 Strategies to Get Your Business Unstuck

Is your business stuck, paralyzed, not moving forward? You know where you want to be 5 years from now. Do you feel like you’re on the right path to achieving it? Or does it seem like the days tick by without you getting any closer to those dreams?

For most of us, the second one is our reality. We spend our time tackling the items on our to-do lists, the things that seem the most pressing, ignoring our bigger goals for ourselves. But if life is a summary of our days and we spend those days on the unfulfilling stuff, then doesn’t that add up to—the horror—an unfulfilling life?

You deserve so much more.

Luckily, that doesn’t have to be the case. Taking control of your time and business can be done in 2 very simple steps. In fact, you can (and should) start today by:

1. Being purposeful

Being purposeful is all about remembering why we started our business in the first place. It’s the mental vision board: the goals, the money you want to earn, the career you want to have, the home you want to create for yourself. This step takes contemplation and a deep dive into who you really want to be, what you really want to do, and what’s truly important to you.

2. Basing your actions on your priorities

This step is where the power lies. Once you’ve built that infrastructure from step 1, you move forward a single action at a time. Ask yourself every morning when you wake up, “What part of this can I accomplish today?” Break it down into the smallest increments you can think of and start crossing them off your list. Make sure that everything you do from this point forward is in alignment with the life you want to build for yourself.