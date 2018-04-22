A gun being handled by a young mother in a town outside Cleveland accidentally discharged, sending a bullet into her two-year-old daughter’s chest and killing her, police said Saturday.

The mother, who investigators did not identify, owned the weapon legally and had a permit to carry a concealed gun, according to a statement from Wickliffe police.

Police and paramedics were called late Friday to an Econo Lodge in Wickliffe where they tried to resuscitate the little girl. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a local hospital. Three siblings in the hotel were unhurt.

“The safety was on when I dropped the gun and the bullet shot her,” the mother told a 911 dispatcher, Cleveland’s ABC-5 TV reported. “The gun dropped, I dropped my gun. She’s gone. My baby’s gone. She’s not breathing at all. She’s gone.”

Wickliffe investigators issued a statement extending “condolences to the family of this beautiful little girl ... all indicators are that this is the result of a tragic accident.”

As our detectives continue this investigation, we wish to extend our condolences to the family of this beautiful little girl. At this time, all indicators are that this is the result of a tragic accident. https://t.co/lXHtP93bRR — Wickliffe Police (@WickliffePolice) April 21, 2018

An investigation is continuing. “The matter will be reviewed to determine what, if any, criminal charges should be filed,” said a police statement. “We are not releasing any names at this time as extended family is still being notified. This is truly a tragic situation; please keep this beautiful young child and her family in your thoughts and prayers.”

It was a tragic addition to grim news this week about child deaths or gun accidents. Shazeem Hayes, 19, of South Carolina, was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s son, 2-year-old Jacarion Gladden, who accidentally shot himself in the chest last year with Hayes’ 9-millimeter pistol

In another accident involving a young child, the father of a 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot and injured her pregnant mother faces trial on three felony counts. Menzo Brazier, 21, of Indiana, allegedly left a loaded gun in the car with his girlfriend and two young children when he went inside a store Tuesday.