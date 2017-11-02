Being a mom is the best thing in the entire world. But, there have been times that either I have said things I swore I would never say or done things I swore I would never do. Things in your life change SO MUCH after you have a baby, so I wanted to share 20 mom truths I have found to be real.
- You will live in a perpetual state of exhaustion. To the point that you wonder if you will ever feel rested again or is this just your life now.
- As much as you love your child, you will breathe a sigh of relief at bedtime, if only because you then can also go to sleep.
- Finding time for yourself that doesn't involve eating, or laundry is hard to come by.
- You WILL prefer to be home with your husband and kiddo over a night out.
- You will watch on the baby monitor the entire time you are gone from your home the first time or two or twenty.
- All those times I swore I would never have an obnoxious multicolored play mat in my living room...yeah I have one and I love it.
- I swore up and down those blow up holiday decorations were the worst. Yep we have them now.
- You will appreciate your own parents SO MUCH MORE.
- You will understand why your friends were a bit flakey when you didn't have kids.
- Every single plan will revolve around naps and eating.
- Packing to go on a quick weekend trip now requires a car full of stuff and at least 3 to do lists.
- You will for sure have a mama bear like instinct and it will surprise the crap out of you. Trust it!
- You will Google everything, and then regret it immediately.
- You will ask a billion questions.
- You will never quite feel like you have it together or are doing anything right. Spoiler alert: you are.
- Your tolerance for wine will never be the same.
- You will never sleep soundly again. Or at least so far I haven't. I hear all the noises.
- Things that grossed you out about other peoples kids will NOT gross you out about your own.
- You will feel a love that you never knew existed.
- Your child's laugh and smile will become your favorite thing in the world.
Could you relate to any of these 20 mom truths? What is one mom truth you would add?
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS