19 Photos Of Interracial Couples That You Wouldn't Have Seen 51 Years Ago

10 'Triumph'

"Our word is 'triumph.' The odds were against us, but we are proving people wrong every day.



"My wife, Veeda, and I just celebrated our third anniversary, and at least once every few weeks we look at one another and say, 'I can’t believe we’re married.' We were born into very different backgrounds but grew up just miles apart. My wife is Muslim and the daughter of Afghan refugees, while I am Protestant and Irish. Our families have a strong religious faith, and it made our engagement and marriage difficult at times; some family have even severed ties with us. Veeda and I realize how blessed we are to live in such a diverse community, but at the same time understand that there are others who aren’t so lucky.



"Loving Day is a time to not only celebrate those who paved the way before us but to show our families, friends and society that our love matters more than bigotry or misunderstanding. Hopefully, our marriage will be an example to our future children and the younger generation in the family that it doesn’t matter who you pray to, where you were born or the color of your skin, that love is love." -- Brian, who lives in Northern Virginia with his wife, Veeda