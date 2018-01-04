20 Things Parents of Homeschool Juniors Need to Do Now!

I don't like the idea of making New Year's resolutions. But, wrapping up this year's college application season begs me to remind you to start early. Being homeschool guidance counselor is not for the faint of heart. I kid you not. Before you know it, your current junior will be a senior in the midst of the application process. It can be an extremely stressful time for them and you. The more you do to plan and prepare - the less panicked you will be when you are in the thick of it. I don't want you panicked! I want you to enjoy this exciting time, especially when it's the last year your homeschooler will be with you. You ready?!