20 Travelers Offer Advice to Inspire Your 2018 Travel Goals

Just as we are getting into the groove of 2018, thoughts of traveling frolic through most of our minds. Unfortunately, these thoughts are usually followed by great doubts or various excuses.

To start the year off with some positive energy, it is important that we all have a new personal mantra. Mine is:

travel is feasible; travel is rewarding.

Instagram: nasirfleming

Here is some travel advice from various individuals who are exploring the world and living their truth.

“I always tell people don’t pick the destination, pick the deal. There are so many lessons that can be taught once you jump outside of your comfort zone and just go. When I moved abroad, I had $200 to my name. While this was risky, I took a leap of faith because I wanted more out of my life that I knew I couldn’t get in America. In just 16 months, I’ve visited 19 countries. I live by the quote ‘Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer.’”

Abena Bempah // @beautifully.flawed.one

“Everything you want is on the other side of fear. So… Book that flight. Create the business. Apologize. Skydive. Request a raise. Tell him/her you’re in love. Whatever it is, JUST DO IT!”

“After traveling full-time for a year, I’ve realized the best trips can happen on a budget. There are ways to make travel more affordable, like searching for flight deals, cooking your own meals, staying in cheap rentals, and exploring during the off season. If you get creative, money doesn’t have to hold you back from seeing the world.”

Hermon & Heroda // @being_her

“We love combining our great passions in life; travel and fashion. Our blog Being Her gives us the opportunity to widen our perspective. The more you see, the less you hate. Prejudice is a big part of the human condition and the more cultures you experience the more you realise they are not that different from us. Being Deaf isn’t a barrier, being scared isn’t a barrier. Be brave, be courageous and new experiences will alter your life forever.”

“1. Be intentional with your travel desires. 2. Associate yourself with like-minded travel peers and bounce ideas off of each other. 3. Never think that you can’t travel; think of how you can make it happen.”

Lesley Parris // @likelesley

“If you really want to travel this year, make it a priority. 1. Create a travel fund to put money aside dedicated to your adventures. 2. You don’t need friends to travel; solo trips are life changing. 3. Overcome the fear and stop making excuses for not taking that flight. Just do it!”

Amanda Grace //@travelustpt

“The first step before booking your ticket is to stop letting fear hold you back. This year, let’s have less ‘what ifs’ and more ‘oh wells.’ I’m all about speaking things into existence and taking action to make it my reality. There’s a whole world out there for us to see, so what are you waiting for?”

“Travel opens up opportunity for connection and [it] is the best way to understand not only the world, but also yourself. If you travel, do it for your personal growth and understanding. Or if you don’t do it for you, do it for your haters that will judge you from behind the computer screen while you’re frolicking on the beach.”

“My tip for encouraging people to travel is to write it down and tell someone. There is power in writing down or sharing a travel destination as a goal. The moment you do either, the universe conspires to make it happen.”

Darwin Javier // @vivaladarwin

“If you’ve ever wanted to do a solo trip, now is the time to do it. Don’t let the fear of being alone keep you from exploring the world. Life didn’t stop for anyone.”

“Last year I took my first solo trip. I was so nervous, but it ended up being one of the best experiences of my life! One thing I’ve learned over the past year is to just do it! I’ve always felt like I needed to wait for someone to travel with me, and I now have the confidence to do it solo. The fear of being alone will no longer hold me back in 2018 and I’ll continue to travel even if it’s going solo.”

Timothy Hunt // @timmygotsoul

“Traveling to other countries gives you a perspective of life not just from your experience, good and bad. My main advice for people who are afraid to travel, is to try to travel somewhere close or a place where the culture is different, but there is no language barrier. My first trip was to London, where everyone spoke English like myself. That trip is what catapulted me into the world of being a wanderlust. Lastly, don’t overthink and just trust the process.”

Sky Nicole // @skyy_nicole

“Realize the intimidating fact that our time here is not guaranteed and stop waiting for the ‘perfect time.’ There almost never is one, it’s creating your own opportunities to travel and trusting that you won’t regret it.”

Peivin Lee // @peivin1

“If you’re younger, travel NOW before life, work, and jobs become too busy. You can travel on any budget. If you go out in NYC, one of the most expensive places in the world, you can afford to go out anywhere. I recommend Southeast Asia for the most bang for our buck for recent college graduates. 5 Star Hotels for $50 a night and under.”

“I didn’t consult with anyone about my decision to move abroad, unless of course they could be of assistance along the way. There are a lot of reasons to second guess going abroad and you can think of them all on your own, you don’t need people putting their inhibitions in your head to make it harder.”

“2018 is going to be a big year for me! I recently decided to stop making excuses, sell my things, pack my bags and TRAVEL! This is the best thing I can do for myself because my comfort zone was becoming too comfortable. Whether short term or long term, pack your bags and travel – you will thank yourself later.”

“I promise you, your travel dreams are one-hundred percent possible. Dream it, plan it, live it! Fill your 2018 with experiences, not trinkets.”

Trinity Iman // @trinitytai

“Travel brings a level of perspective, clarity, and joy about life. Traveling is a constant reminder to press past discomfort and put your dreams into action. Go harder for yourself all 2018. Start traveling at your own pace and finish one trip at a time, you’ll build momentum. Each journey will help you unleash your inner explorer. My motto is “Don’t travel to escape life, travel to enrich it!”

“In 2018, I’m adopting a no-excuses approach to travel. If I want to go somewhere, I’ll hunt for flight deals and make it happen. It also helps that I’m a solo traveler so I won’t wait for anyone to join me.”

“Choose a group of travel buddies and pick a destination. Keep each other accountable on tasks such as booking flights or meals. This will make traveling seem less stressful and more exciting.”