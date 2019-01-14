The '2009 vs. 2019' Meme Has Taken Over Social Media With Hilarious Results

The new year is off to a wild start as a new meme meant to show a person’s growth, both physical and otherwise, since 2009 has run rampant.
The social media trend has been labeled as the #10YearChallenge or #2009vs2019 on Instagram, but a quick search of “2009 vs. 2019” yields results on Twitter, Facebook, and beyond as well. The meme is simple: Post a photo of yourself from 10 years ago (in 2009) adjacent to a recent image of you from 2019.
See this example from actress, author and talk-show host Busy Philipps:
But, while many people are sticking with the original use of the meme and posting images like Philipps, many others have run away with the meme to make it even more entertaining. Turns out, “glow-ups” don’t have to be so personal:
If you’re more of a traditionalist, please enjoy a few more of the celebrity contributions to the meme that include some great #throwbacks.