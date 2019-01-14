The '2009 vs. 2019' Meme Has Taken Over Social Media With Hilarious Results

The new year is off to a wild start as a new meme meant to show a person’s growth, both physical and otherwise, since 2009 has run rampant.

The social media trend has been labeled as the #10YearChallenge or #2009vs2019 on Instagram, but a quick search of “2009 vs. 2019” yields results on Twitter, Facebook, and beyond as well. The meme is simple: Post a photo of yourself from 10 years ago (in 2009) adjacent to a recent image of you from 2019.

See this example from actress, author and talk-show host Busy Philipps:

I'm so annoyed right now my skin is ACTUALLY crawling(it's not important why)BUT I like that girl doing gymnastics and also that egg pic is funny and ALSO I did that 2009/2019 thing. Am I all caught up today? pic.twitter.com/wbYxOWpOqP — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 14, 2019

But, while many people are sticking with the original use of the meme and posting images like Philipps, many others have run away with the meme to make it even more entertaining. Turns out, “glow-ups” don’t have to be so personal:

Saw everyone posting these 2009 vs 2019 pics so here's mine pic.twitter.com/nIn5TU7zNE — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) January 13, 2019

me in 2009 vs me in 2019 pic.twitter.com/WgNRgyh8ZV — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) January 13, 2019

Me in 2009 vs me in 2019. wow what a glo up pic.twitter.com/YymfA2VUon — Jamyroquae Targaryen (@alexqarbuckle) January 13, 2019

Stumbled across some old pics of Gritty day after a victory! 2009 vs 2019 #HowHardDidAgeHitYou pic.twitter.com/4h6xFoqlsK — NJ Devil (@NJDevil00) January 13, 2019

#2009vs2019 glow-up. lol i cant believe i used to look like that pic.twitter.com/As6VpKngUf — Jessica Bibi "The Darkling isn't dead" Cooper (@JessicaBCooper) January 13, 2019

Me in 2009 vs 2019 pic.twitter.com/x1apTdhFvx — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 13, 2019

me in 2009 v me in 2019 am I doing this right pic.twitter.com/yKKrFziIGm — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 14, 2019