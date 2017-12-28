2017: A Year in Review

Whoa, didn’t I JUST ring in the new year by bing watching ‘This Is Us’ on NBC? Here we are, another year about to begin and I couldn’t help but reminisce about all the wonderful things that happened these past twelve months. Not only was 2017 my 22nd year on earth, it was also chock full of diplomas, spelling bees, love, and more.

After my hours—okay maybe half hour—of reflection, I discovered that there might even be too much to include. Here are my top ten(s) for personal and artistic experiences in 2017.

Personal- Top 10:

Graduation 2017 | Allie Galati

Turned 22- woo hoo! (Are you even real if you didn’t think about this song?) Graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory- Magna Cum Laude with my BFA in Musical Theatre. Does this mean I can do a double triple pirouette? Maybe, but I’m definitely going to try! Finished working my last stint at an insurance company! So I could pay for that degree up there^ Was part of the winning team (out of at least 7 teams) at Hideaway Cafe’s Harry Potter Trivia night. Our team name was the “Chudley Cannons”. Went on a relaxing family summer vacation in Cape Cod. Even the dog tagged along. Attended a sunflower festival with my lovely boyfriend and my new friend Sammy. Received my first speeding ticket. (Womp womp) BUT I didn’t have to pay it because the officer did not show up in court. (SCORE!) Started seeing a therapist again. YAY for therapy! Met my boyfriend’s family at Thanksgiving. They are lovely! Whew Strengthened my meditation practice to sit every morning before I start the day. I’ve made it to 230 days in a row.

Artistic- Top 10:

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee | Mill Mountain Theatre