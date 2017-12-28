2017: A Year in Review

Whoa, didn’t I JUST ring in the new year by bing watching ‘This Is Us’ on NBC? Here we are, another year about to begin and I couldn’t help but reminisce about all the wonderful things that happened these past twelve months. Not only was 2017 my 22nd year on earth, it was also chock full of diplomas, spelling bees, love, and more.
After my hours—okay maybe half hour—of reflection, I discovered that there might even be too much to include. Here are my top ten(s) for personal and artistic experiences in 2017.
Personal- Top 10:
- Turned 22- woo hoo! (Are you even real if you didn’t think about this song?)
- Graduated from Shenandoah Conservatory- Magna Cum Laude with my BFA in Musical Theatre. Does this mean I can do a
doubletriple pirouette? Maybe, but I’m definitely going to try!
- Finished working my last stint at an insurance company! So I could pay for that degree up there^
- Was part of the winning team (out of at least 7 teams) at Hideaway Cafe’s Harry Potter Trivia night. Our team name was the “Chudley Cannons”.
- Went on a relaxing family summer vacation in Cape Cod. Even the dog tagged along.
- Attended a sunflower festival with my lovely boyfriend and my new friend Sammy.
- Received my first speeding ticket. (Womp womp) BUT I didn’t have to pay it because the officer did not show up in court. (SCORE!)
- Started seeing a therapist again. YAY for therapy!
- Met my boyfriend’s family at Thanksgiving. They are lovely! Whew
- Strengthened my meditation practice to sit every morning before I start the day. I’ve made it to 230 days in a row.
Artistic- Top 10:
- Launched “Musical Theatre: The Wild Side” with Pop/Rock Guru Sheri Sanders, a series of articles about "tricky to discuss, but necessary" social topics through the lens of Student and Teacher in the Musical Theatre community. We talked to 16 individuals, ranging from Tony-Award winner Gavin Creel, to current students in collegiate theatre programs around the country.
- Interviewed 24 people this year for BroadwayWorld.com. Click HERE to see my author page.
- Assistant Directed Two Regional productions: A Christmas Story at Mill Mountain Theatre and Charles Busch’s Cleopatra at Short North Stage. I also participated in my last educational production at Shenandoah Conservatory: AD’ing Once On This Island.
- Got to play Leaf Coneybear (AGAIN!) at Mill Mountain Theatre. I love me some Capybaras. [I will play this role forever, seriously.]
- Went to my first professional New York audition with my first professional headshot by Murphy Made. Check them out, I highly recommend.
- I created & directed an immersive theatre project “Dead of Night” inspired by “Sleep No More”. Site specific to the historic Fishburn Mansion, a 42 room Roanoke estate originally built in 1907. The project consisted of 20 actors ranging from ages 11-40. I’m tired even thinking about it...
- Performed in my Senior Showcase at Signature Theatre in Arlington, Virginia
- Wrote 10 (including this one) HuffPost Articles
- Performed as Labaile Gillman in a reading of “The Little Lion” by Irene Ziegler at Mill Mountain Theatre. I even got to have lunch with author Nancy Wright Beasley, who wrote the book the play is based on.
- In August I started my first full-time position post-grad as “Resident Creative & Teaching Artist” at Mill Mountain Theatre. I am teaching, writing, performing, directing, marketing, and more. Just pinch me! I was even commissioned to write a one-act play adaptation of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”. Which was my first fully written one-act.
Now that I feel like Oprah, with my favorite things list about my year, I can honestly say that 2017 was pretty awesome. Looking forward to see what 2018 brings. Comment your favorite moment of this past year!
