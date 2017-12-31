2017 - A Year Of Growth and Love

2017. This year was the definition of the highs were high & the lows were low. I learned quite a lot this year. Starting with nobody is invincible and the unimaginable can happen to anyone. I learned just how important trust is, and that it means absolutely everything. There were events that happened this year that clouded my head with hate, fear, and hard feelings. That took away my independence, and my positive outlook on life. There were many times I asked "why? why me?" until I reminded myself it's all apart of Gods plan. Trust in him. I have grown from those hardships, and I have walked away with valuable life lessons to carry with me. I grew stronger. I learned that not all people are meant to stay in your life, no matter who they are, some are better to let go. Forgiveness isn't always easy, but it's good for the heart. Forgive for yourself. As for the people who are meant to stay, you'll know. Fight for them, and love them hard, always. Spend your time & energy on the good, on the positive. Love harder and hate less, even when the world seems to be nothing but cruel. This year I realized that self love is way more than just telling yourself "I love you". When I began my health journey, and lost 15 pounds I not only loved what I saw but I felt so much better. I could feel a difference, and see a difference through every aspect of my life. I accomplished a goal, I put in hard work and I was proud of the outcome I had created. 2017 will always hold a special place in my heart. This was the year that I discovered the love of my life had been right at my finger tips all along. He has made me the happiest I've ever been, shown me what true love is, and treated me like a woman is supposed to be treated. I'm so madly in love with this man and cannot wait for the years to come. But this will always be the year it all truly began. We started our own journey, in a new state, as our very own little family. We made new friends, some of the best friends I've ever had. We took in a sweet little fur baby who quickly became our entire world. We both started new jobs, that we love, with bosses that have both been a blessing to our family. We've made memories that will last a lifetime and have been dealt cards that have made us grow closer than I could even imagine. We have the best support system behind us through our family, whom we love so very much. Family is everything. Mom, just another reminder I am who I am because of you. You're my backbone in all that I do. I have so much to be thankful for wrapping up this year. I am blessed.