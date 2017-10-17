2017 Bee Journal Update ~ October 16, 2017 Winter Hive Check

We checked on the hives today and found that the horizontal hive that swarmed died out completely. The two swarms, however, are doing well so that’s something. It’s unclear why this happened but it may be that the hive was no longer queen-right. It’s sad, but it happens. The other horizontal hive is questionable as well, so we may have lost both of them. The Warre is doing really well and I’m hopeful they’ll survive the winter as well. I took some videos of the hive checks with exception of the hive that swarmed. It was clear there was no activity and no sound so we knew before we opened it that it was done. But first, I wanted to include a video that shows a bee hauling out another bee from the hive. The initial bee is on top of one that she already hauled out, so wait a bit to see the bee coming out of the hive with a dead bee.

Next, is a video of the above hive, the second swarm, and it’s doing well, but we added a couple of frames of capped honey from last year to give them a little more food for winter.

The Warré is my favorite hive because it’s different and seems to be it’s only little corner of the world if that makes any sense. And yes, that’s me under the hive to take a video of the new comb.

Now, Horizontal Hive A, the one that didn’t swarm, always seemed calmer than any other hive we had. It always seemed full of bees and active, but it never felt like it was crazy active. And although they seemed to be doing everything they should have been doing, I’ve always had a feeling we might lose it. When we opened it up, there were very few bees on top but there seemed to be activity within and bees were coming in and out so maybe it’s okay but honestly, I won’t be surprised if we lose the hive entirely. I don’t think I’ll order nucs anymore. If we lose both new horizontal colonies, I’ll just order packages next year instead of full nucs. I didn’t like the look of the frames on the two we got this year. They looked old and weird, so when the second one swarmed twice, I had a feeling it wouldn’t recover which it didn’t. But anyway, here’s the video of Horizontal Hive A’s hive check.

Last but not least is the first swarm. We put it in the first horizontal hive we bought that died out from last year’s severe winter and it’s doing really well. We couldn’t be more pleased.

Jerry plans to create structures from pallets around the hives for winter protection and we may also add some sugar to an inner hive feeder that we can put in there if necessary. I also might make some candy board to feed inside, probably using a foundationless frame. I’ve done it with upper feeders but I think it would be better to put the boards inside the hive as opposed to above them. That way it stays closer to the brood chamber and they don’t have to travel so far to reach the food.

We don’t know what the winter will bring but we know that they can survive here on the High Desert because our first hive survived its first winter. Last winter was an enigma and with luck, we won’t experience that again. There were no warm days and the snow lasted for three months. That never happens here. So if this is a trend, we may need to take extra measures or assume we need to buy bees every year.

Anyway, if we do anything else this year, I’ll post what we do. Otherwise, we’ll see everyone next year!

Bee well…Bee happy…Bee One!