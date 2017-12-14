CULTURE & ARTS
The Funniest Wildlife Photos Of 2017 Are Also Pretty Freakin' Adorable

They have our seal of approval.
By Elyse Wanshel

The animal kingdom has a whole lot of jesters.

The winners of the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were announced on Thursday, recognizing photos that are “light-hearted, upbeat, possibly unpretentious and mainly about wildlife doing funny things,” the contest website reads.

You know, like a fox using a hole at a golf course as its private bathroom (see below).

The overall winner of the contest received a one-week, all-expenses-paid safari in Kenya, and category winners got a trophy made by men and women with disabilities at the Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Not too shabby for snapping an “otter this world” photo.

Check out the winning images below.

  • Overall Winner
    Tibor Kercz/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    An owl in Opusztaszer, Hungary, struggles to keep his grip as his owl friends look the other way in Tibor Kercz's "Help!!!"
  • Winner, On The Land
    Andrea Zampatti/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    Andrea Zampatti won the On The Land category with this precious snap in Italy.
  • Winner, In The Air
    John Threlfall/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A group of wigeons flying in Preston, England, won the In The Air category.
  • Winner, Under The Sea
    Troy Mayne/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    The winner of the Under The Sea category shows a green turtle vs. a Napoleon wrasse.
  • Finalists
    Carl Henry/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    Three king penguins approach a church on South Georgia Island, near Antarctica. 
  • Jean Jacques Alcaly/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    One blue wildebeest gets a better view in Masai Mara, Kenya.
  • Katy Laveck-Foster/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    Two monkeys "test drive" a motorbike parked near the entrance to the Tangkoko Batuangus Nature Reserve in Indonesia.
  • Penny Palmer/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    An adorable sea otter in Elkhorn Slough, California.
  • Daisy Gilardini/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A polar bear cub hitching a ride on mama's behind in Wapusk National Park in Manitoba, Canada.
  • Daniel Trim/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    Two mudskippers sing their hearts out on tidal mudflats in Krabi, Thailand.
  • Douglas Croft/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A red fox relieves itself in San Jose, California, in Douglas Croft's "Must Have Three-Putted.”
  • Bence Mate/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    These Eurasian brown bears tried to hide in the bush for a quick tryst, but were caught in the act.
  • Olivier Colle/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A wild rabbit collects nesting material in Bredene, Belgium.
  • George Cathcart/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A young elephant seal in San Simeon, California, looks shocked in George Cathcart’s “WTF?!”
  • Grame Guy/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A giraffe in Masai Mara, Kenya, in Graeme Guy’s “Outsourcing Seatbelt Checks.”
  • Andrey Giljov/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A red kangaroo in Andrey Giljov's "Kung Fu Training - Australian Style."
  • Tina Stehr/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    An African wild dog in South Africa’s Tembe Elephant Park apparently heard a really funny joke.
  • Aster Leung/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A worm seems to wonder, "Excuse me, where should I go?"
  • Josef Friedhuber/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A mountain gorilla in Virunga National Park comes out of the bush after the rain.
  • Johnny Kaapa/Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards/Barcroft
    A squirrel scratches itself in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
