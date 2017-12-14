The Funniest Wildlife Photos Of 2017 Are Also Pretty Freakin' Adorable

The animal kingdom has a whole lot of jesters.

The winners of the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were announced on Thursday, recognizing photos that are “light-hearted, upbeat, possibly unpretentious and mainly about wildlife doing funny things,” the contest website reads.

You know, like a fox using a hole at a golf course as its private bathroom (see below).

The overall winner of the contest received a one-week, all-expenses-paid safari in Kenya, and category winners got a trophy made by men and women with disabilities at the Wonder Workshop in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Not too shabby for snapping an “otter this world” photo.

Check out the winning images below.