2017 Happy Hallo-Teen...Moms: We Still Have Work To Do

Hey!! All you moms out there!! It’s me again! I’m back for a second year in a row to ask the question: What is going on with our daughters? How are we letting them out of our houses dressed like this for Halloween? Why are we giving in? Is this actually our new normal?

Have you looked on your daughter’s Instagram in the past week? Have you seen what your daughter’s friends are wearing and posting? Did you see the Halloween costumes they slipped onto their teen and pre-teen bodies this past Saturday night? Did you read the Instagram captions they posted to accompany their sultry photos? If you haven’t, you must. Get on there. Now.

There’s the fourteen year-old girl dressed as a nurse wearing a teeny tiny pair of shiny white booty shorts and a lace bra (syringe in hand gives it away; you have to be a little shrewd sometimes to make sense of the costumes) who wrote, “Don’t worry…I’ll take it slow.” The angel, dressed almost identical to the nurse (minus the syringe plus the halo) captioned, “Don’t be fooled…I’m a devil inside.” The cheetah, blowing a kiss to the camera and wearing a black lace bra, patterned booty shorts and thigh high black fishnets wrote, “Think you can catch me? I’m really fast.” There’s teenager after teenager wearing every pair of thigh high stocking ever sold at Party City.

I could go on and on.

But I won’t. Because on this very same day last October, I wrote a similar article grieving for the Halloweens of yesteryear that were all about Whoppers and Charleston Chews and haunted houses and trick-or-treating. Clearly that ship has sailed. This is the 2017 edition of “What has happened to our daughters and why are we allowing this on Halloween?” I didn’t plan to write again on this topic. But somehow I just can’t help myself after bearing witness to all that I’ve been seeing over the past few days.

MOMS: What are we going to do? I’m in this with you. I’m a “we”, too. No judgement and no accusations here. I’m that mom of three teenage daughters who nodded when my own girls headed to parties over the weekend wearing Halloween costumes that would no doubt shock their grandparents. I signed for the Amazon packages that delivered those costumes to my front doorstep. In fact, I paid for them. My daughters also are part of this over-exposing, over-posting generation of teenage girls.

And…so what? What’s the big deal? If that’s what everyone’s wearing, then what really is the big deal? If everyone’s doing it, then it must be okay.

But here’s why I don’t really think it’s okay. And you probably don’t either.

I’d put money on it that many of our girls are straight A students. They stay up until the early hours of the morning to study for exams and perfect their Honors English essays. Some are presidents of their high school classes or of their church or temple youth groups. They might even spend their Saturdays as volunteers at schools for autistic children or playing board games with residents of senior citizen centers. They’re high school valedictorians, volleyball team captains, employees of the month at the places where they work...

But sadly, when they post on Instagram as sexy flight attendants and write, “Anything I can do to make my passengers happy,” no academic or philanthropic achievement will ever outweigh those images. Not in my eyes or the eyes of anyone else. Scrolling through Instagram as I type this now are our kids’ friends and their parents and grandparents and neighbors and camp counselors and teachers. This is how our daughters are “marketing” themselves for all to see.

And then there are the boys – probably dozens or hundreds who follow our daughters on Instagram and Snapchat and Facebook. And trust me, the boys who see these posts do not give a crap about anything other than making those cleverly crafted Instagram captions come true. They’re probably having one hell of a time taking screenshots and sending them back and forth to one another with comments I can only imagine.

I’m actually worried about our girls. I’m worried about how this extreme lack of modesty and abundance of evocative language will affect them as they continue out into the world – to college and beyond. I think it will bleed into how our girls will think about the sanctity of sex and physical connection. If it’s all “out there” anyway, what real significance does the next step have? Is a meaningless “hook up” at a party considered to be “mission accomplished?” Is a lewd proposition from the captain of the football team more of a triumph than it is an affront? While it’s great to feel good about one’s body, it’s also a lot of pressure to sustain. This cannot be all that our daughters want for themselves.

How about the girls whose bodies don’t fit so perfectly into these teeny weeny tight and racy outfits? How must they feel as they contemplate their Halloween attire? What must this do to THEIR self-esteem?

I get that this is much bigger than a once-a-year Halloween costume issue. It just happens to hit me the hardest when I see post after post of girls dressing so provocatively and when I read the words they choose to go along with what they’re wearing.