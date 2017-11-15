Here Are The 2017 National Book Award Winners

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

The evening also honored two literary figures for their life’s work. President Bill Clinton presented the Literarian Award for Outstanding Contribution to the American Literary Community to Richard Robinson, the longtime president and CEO of Scholastic.

“I’m grateful to [Robinson] for personal reasons,” said Clinton in his remarks. “He sent Hillary and me copies of the Harry Potter books so we didn’t have to wait in line at the bookstore.” But, putting aside that display of preferential treatment, Clinton praised Robinson’s and Scholastic’s dedication to leveling the playing field by supporting literacy among lower-income children.

Acclaimed novelist and short-story writer Annie Proulx, perhaps best known as the author of the short story behind the film “Brokeback Mountain,” was presented the Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters by one of the movie’s stars, Anne Hathaway.

In her searing speech, Proulx cataloged the many crises facing the country, including climate change, the cascade of sexual harassment accusations and the divisive state of our political dialogue. “This is a Kafkaesque time,” she said.

Despite her grim outlook, she added a touch of encouragement, if not optimism: “The happy ending still beckons, and it is in the hope of grasping it that we go on.”

The announcement of the 2017 winners wasn’t the National Book Foundation’s only big news on Wednesday. Earlier that day, the Art for Justice Fund announced that the National Book Foundation would be among its first grant recipients. The fund was established earlier this year to advocate for criminal justice reform and an end to mass incarceration. The National Book Foundation, according to the fund’s announcement, will use the grant to “launch a ‘Literature for Justice’ program focused on mass incarceration.”