The 4th 2017 Produced By: New York Conference was hosted by Time Warner Center in Manhattan on October 28th. The Producers Guild of America daylong event aim is to educate the next generation of creative entrepreneurs in film, television and new media. The attendees experienced panels, networking sessions and mentoring tables with acclaimed producers and above the line talent. Each panel covered a no holds bar conversations with gamechangers in the entertainment business on script to screen followed by a question and answer session. Topical issues on diversity, safe spaces and female empowerment in the industry were addressed as well.

(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images) Anthony Bourdain and Lydia Tenaglia seen at 2017 PGA Produced By: New York at 1 Time Warner Center on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in New York.

The spiciest panel goes to Conversation With Anthony Bourdain & producer Lydia Tenaglia, moderated by Patrick Radden Keefe, Staff Writer, The New Yorker. The very popular Producers’ Masterclass: The Power of Creative Collaboration, Part 1 & 2 featured conversation with including numerous Oscar and Emmy Award winners production teams from soon to be released feature and documentary films. T he morning panel Masterclass 1 featured Peter Spears, “Call Me By Your Name” and Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”, “Lady Bird”; Christine Vachon, “Wonderstruck”, “Carol”, “Far From Heaven” and Ed Lachman, “Wonderstruck”, “Carol”, “Far From Heaven”; Graham Broadbent, “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Mississippi”, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”, “In Bruges and Inbal Weinberg”; Amanda Lipitz, Director/Producer of “Step”, "The Humans", "Legally Blonde" and Penelope Falk, Editor “Step”, “Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work”, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher” and Debbie Reynolds, President DAMEntertainment moderated by Bruce Cohen, “Rebel In the Rye”, “Silver Linings Playbook”, “American Beauty”. The afternoon panel The Power of Creative Collaboration Part 2 featured J. Miles Dale, “The Shape of Water”, “Mama”, “Pontypool” and Paul D. Austerberry, Production Designer, “The Shape of Water”, “Pompeii”, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”; Charles D. King, Founder & CEO of MACRO; “Mudbound” and Dee Rees, Writer/Director; “Mudbound”, “Pariah”; Kristie Macosko Krieger, “Bridge of Spies”, “The Post”, “Ready Player One” and Ann Roth, “The Post”, Costume Designer; Letty Aronson, “Wonder Wheel”, “Midnight in Paris” and Santo Loquasto, Production Designer, “Wonder Wheel”, “Café Society”; Griffin Dunne, Producer and Director, “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold”; Director, “Practical Magic” and Ann Collins, Editor; “Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold”, “Swim Team”; Professor, School of Visual Arts moderated by Bruce Cohen, “Rebel In the Rye”, “Silver Linings Playbook”, “American Beauty”.

(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images) Ian Roth, Russ McCarroll, Howard Lee, Bill Gardner, Alan Eyres, Mary Donahue seen at 2017 PGA Produced By: New York at 1 Time Warner Center on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in New York.

Does the Cinema Have a Future? panel, James Schamus shared his experiences as former CEO of Focus Features and producer of films such as ”Brokeback Mountain”, “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”, “Casting JonBenet”, “A Prayer Before Dawn” and “Adam”. The Power to Shake it Up panel focused in women in the industry shattering the glass ceiling with Alison Benson, “Divorce”, “Work of Art”; Kelly Carmichael, “My Week With Marilyn”, “Nine”; President of Production and Development, Freckle Films; Jessica Chastain, “The Zoo Keeper’s Wife”, “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby”; Founder, Freckle Films; Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”, “Sex And The City”; Lori McCreary, “Madam Secretary”, “The Story of God with Morgan Freeman”, “Invictus”; President, Producers Guild of America moderated by Stacy L. Smith, Founder and director of the Media, Diversity, & Social Change Initiative at USC Annenberg.

(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images) John Hadity, Bonnie Curtis, Bianca Goodloe, Alysia Reiner, Devin E. Haqq, Susan Sprung seen at 2017 PGA Produced By: New York at 1 Time Warner Center

Scripted Series Content: From Pitch to Post bought together Jessica Goldberg, “The Path”, “Parenthood”, “Camp”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Deuce”, “The Kindergarten Teacher”; Melissa James Gibson, “The Americans”, “House of Cards”; Nina K. Noble, “The Wire”, “Treme”, “The Deuce”; Frank Pugliese, “Streettime”, “Copper”, “Borgias” moderated by Dana Kuznetzkoff, “Boardwalk Empire”, “Smash”, “The New Yorker Presents”. Making Art or Making History: Telling True Stories panel focused on history scripted and unscripted with Evgeny Afineevsky, “Cries from Syria”, “Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom”; Reginald Hudlin, “Marshall”; Rebecca Miller, “Arthur Miller: Writer”, “Maggie's Plan”, “Saturday Church”; Antonio Santini, Director/Producer; “Dina”, “Mala Mala”; Paula Wagner, “Mission: Impossible 1, 2, 3”, “Without Limits”, “The Others” moderated by William Horberg, “The Promise”, “The Talented Mr. Ripley”, “Searching For Bobby Fischer”, “The Kite Runner”; Chair, Producers Guild of America East. Nuts and bolts producing panels included Anatomy of a Workflow – Minimizing Costs for Productions,Promote/Entertain/Engage: Reaching Your Audience in Today’s Entertainment Landscape, Solving the Financial Puzzle: Where and How to Find the Money You Need and Five Things Every Producer Needs to Know about Virtual Reality and Content is King: Meet The Buyers . A Who's Who of the PGA was represented with William Horberg, Lydia Dean Pilcher, Kay Rothman, Christine Birch, Caressa Douglas, Christie Marchese, James Percelay, Mary Donahue, Alan Eyres, Bill Gardner, Howard Lee, Russ McCarroll, Sussan Sprung, Michelle Byrd, Debbie Myers.

(Photo by Scott Roth/Invision for Producers Guild of America/AP Images) Jessica Chastain , Lori McCreary, Sarah Jessica Parker seen at 2017 PGA Produced By: New York at 1 Time Warner Center on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in New York.