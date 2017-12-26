A Look Back At 2017's Best, Worst and Ugliest Queer Political Moments

In February the Justice Department rescinded a directive to schools nationwide put in place the by Obama administration that allowed trans students to use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity.

Trump in July announced on Twitter he would bar transgender people from the military ― after the Obama administration had lifted a such a ban a year earlier ― potentially plunging the lives of some service members into chaos.

But trans activists mobilized immediately in protest, and they had many allies, a testament to how far the movement for trans rights and visibility had come. Transgender people received strong public support against the ban in opinion polls and even from some Republicans. And, with LGBTQ legal groups leading the way, the federal courts have so far ruled against the Trump directive.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in a cruel action, rescinded protections for transgender people in the Justice Department in October. And by December we learned of the Trump administration move to have the CDC ban the word “transgender” (as well as other words and terms, such as “fetus” and “science-based”) in budget documents.

This could have a terrible effect on the health and well-being of trans people, who are, just to give one example, disproportionately affected by HIV and AIDS and benefit from the CDC’s life-saving programs and policies.

Public outrage caused the Health and Human Services Department to push back, clearly on the defensive. The largest LGBTQ group, the Human Rights Campaign, projected the word “transgender” and the other banned words onto the Trump International Hotel in Washington in late December in an amazing light installation that garnered much media attention.

The determination and resilience of trans people shined through all year. Trans people actually had a victory in Congress in July when the House, with all Democrats and several vulnerable Republicans (lobbied by Defense Secretary James Mattis), voted down an amendment to deny medically necessary treatment to trans military personnel. The move came just before Trump launched his bid to outright ban trans people from the military.)

Fighting hard in Texas, trans activists and their allies beat back a draconian trans “bathroom bill” in August.

At the ballot box, Danica Roem became the first openly transgender person elected to Virginia’s House of Delegates in November’s “blue political wave ” in the state. Andrea Jenkins and Phillipe Cunningham made history becoming the first trans woman and trans man, respectively, elected to the Minneapolis City Council. And Tyler Titus, in winning a seat on the Erie County School Board, became the first out trans person elected to an office in Pennsylvania.

Gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender Americans, along with their allies, weren’t about to let the assault on trans rights stop them from fighting on and marching forward.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions took action to allow employers to discriminate against gay, lesbian and bisexual workers.