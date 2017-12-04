ENVIRONMENT
The 2017 Supermoon Seen From Around The World

So. big.
Willa Frej

The first in a series of three supermoons lit up the sky overnight Sunday, appearing so big in some places that it looked close enough to touch.

It’s a term used to describe a moon that’s full when it reaches or gets close to its closest point in its orbit around Earth. Sunday night’s moon, the first and last full supermoon of the year, appeared 7 percent larger and 16 percent brighter than usual, according to CNN.

If you missed Sunday night’s wonder, fear not. The next two supermoons in the series can been seen on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018. The latter event will include a total lunar eclipse, according to NASA, which can be seen in its totality in the area stretching from western North America across the Pacific Ocean to Eastern Asia.

Check out what the moon looked like from different cities around the world:

  • Jon Nazca / Reuters
    People walk along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) as they are silhouetted against the supermoon during its rise in Ronda, southern Spain, December 3, 2017
  • Jean-Paul Pelissier / Reuters
    Marseille, France December 3, 2017. 
  • John Leyba via Getty Images
    The Highlands Ranch, Colorado, December 3, 2017.
  • ANTHONY WALLACE via Getty Images
    Hong Kong, December 3, 2017.  
  • NASA via Getty Images
    In this handout provided by NASA, the moon is seen as it rises on December 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. 
  • NurPhoto via Getty Images
    Cibitung city, West Java province, Indonesia, December 2, 2017. 
  • PA Wire/PA Images
    Whitby Abbey, Yorkshire, United Kingdom.
  • YE AUNG THU via Getty Images
    Yangon, Myanmar, December 4, 2017. 
Willa Frej
Reporter, HuffPost
The 2017 Supermoon Seen From Around The World
