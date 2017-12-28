2017: The Year in Review

It was the best of times (I discovered avocado with fried egg on toast at the Dylan Hotel in Amsterdam!), it was the worst of times (flirting, slap and tickle, stealing a kiss, non-contractual, government approved sexual relations between consenting adults without a certificate proving sensitivity training, without personal attorneys in the room (or car, or closet), and a HR person present, were consigned to the dust heap of history), it was the age of wisdom (I was asked by a friend if I had ever said: “I don’t know”), it was the age of foolishness (twitter as a news source), it was the epoch of belief (”multiculturalism” trumps five thousand years of human experience developing cohesive societies), it was the season of incredulity (Trump won!??! Hillary lost??!?!), it was the Season of Light (the Coen Brothers are still making movies), it was the Season of Darkness (Nancy Pelosi persists), it was the Spring of Hope (can e pluribus be unum again?) it was the winter of despair (every university campus)…et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

Best of the year:

The arrival of Paige Violet Jones. A beautiful, blue eyed, jolly baby girl. To proud parents, Ethan and Kasey Jones.

Best experience (other than Paige’s birth):

Seeing the 75th anniversary version of Casablanca. I got tears in my eyes while standing and singing La Marseillaise with everyone else in the theater.

Best movies:

Atomic Blonde, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird, Beatriz at Dinner, Get Out, American Assassin, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and Roman J. Israel

Best novel:

The Fall of the House of Cabal : Johnathan Howard

Johannes and Horst Cabal are the most interesting characters in modern fiction.

Best series of novels (new category):

The Bernie Gunther novels : Philip Kerr

Fascinating series set in Berlin (mostly) spanning pre-WWII, WWII, and post war Germany based on actual events, populated with historical characters, and starring Berlin homicide detective, Bernie Gunther. The author’s erudition is startling.

The Desmond Isles/Colin Harpur police procedurals : Bill James

Seemingly unknown in America, this UK series is well written, funny, idiosyncratic, and fun. Filled with memorable characters, interesting patois, oddly pitched dialogue, and the protean character of this age, Assistant Chief Constable Desmond Isles.

Best Non-Fiction:

The Apache Wars : Paul Andrew Hutton

The longest war in American history. When I was twelve all I wanted to be was a Chiricahua warrior.

The Enemy at the Gate…Hapsburgs, Ottomans, and the Battle for Europe : Andrew Wheatcroff

How Europe was saved from Islam.

We’ll Always Have Casablanca : Noah Isenberg

Read after seeing Casablanca in a big theater a month ago. An absolutely fascinating account of how the movie was made. Most shattering anecdote: Dooley Wilson couldn’t play the piano!

Best New Restaurant:

The Ivey Chelsea Garden

Beautiful inside and out. Great food, great atmosphere…but then again it may have made the list because of my scintillating dinner companions: the wonderful Fernanda Mayne, and the always interesting (except about American politics) Christopher Gilmour

Best Burger (annual award):

Edzo’s…https://www.huffingtonpost.com/michael-jones/edzos-in-evanston_b_780777.html

Unbearable Snideness of Being Award (new category):

Chris Cuomo, the sine qua non of insipidness

The Dashiell Hammet ‘The cheaper the crook, the gaudier the patter’ award (new category):

Any media feeling the need to ‘prove’ their commitment to ‘real news’, ‘journalistic standards’, and ‘being a trustworthy arbiter’ (see photo above) of what you should think by running commercials saying they are. The CNN ‘apple’ ad being the gaudiest.

Biggest Regret:

The great American novel remains unwritten

Best ‘New’ Experience:

Longleaf Plantation

For the first time since I was a boy, I went quail hunting. At a beautiful place, with my cousin Ted, and best friend Gary Fencik…in the snow! First snow in that area of Mississippi since 1993.

Final word: