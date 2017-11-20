STYLE & BEAUTY
The Most Jaw-Dropping Looks From The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Angels have landed.
The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs in a few days, but you can get a sneak peek at all of the looks right now. 

The Victoria’s Secret Angels landed in Shanghai last week and already walked the runway for the brand’s upcoming Nov. 28 TV special. Despite visa complications keeping big names like Gigi Hadid and performer Katy Perry away, the show went on. 

Karlie Kloss, who retired her wings a few years ago to study at NYU, made her return to the runway this year, along with longtime Angel Candice Swanepoel. Lais Ribeiro wore the $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at this year’s show. 

Scroll through all the looks below. 

FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Adriana Lima
VCG via Getty Images
Wang Yi 
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Grace Bol 
Presley Ann via Getty Images
Aiden Curtiss
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Lintao Zhang via Getty Images
Ming Xi 
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Taylor Hill 
FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images
Sanne Vloet
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel 
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Grace Elizabeth and Ming Xi 
FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images
Cindy Bruna
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Stella Maxwell 
FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images
Jasmine Tookes
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Xiao Wen 
FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images
Bruna Lirio 

Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
