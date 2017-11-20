The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs in a few days, but you can get a sneak peek at all of the looks right now.
The Victoria’s Secret Angels landed in Shanghai last week and already walked the runway for the brand’s upcoming Nov. 28 TV special. Despite visa complications keeping big names like Gigi Hadid and performer Katy Perry away, the show went on.
Karlie Kloss, who retired her wings a few years ago to study at NYU, made her return to the runway this year, along with longtime Angel Candice Swanepoel. Lais Ribeiro wore the $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at this year’s show.
Scroll through all the looks below.