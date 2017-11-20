The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs in a few days, but you can get a sneak peek at all of the looks right now.

The Victoria’s Secret Angels landed in Shanghai last week and already walked the runway for the brand’s upcoming Nov. 28 TV special. Despite visa complications keeping big names like Gigi Hadid and performer Katy Perry away, the show went on.

Karlie Kloss, who retired her wings a few years ago to study at NYU, made her return to the runway this year, along with longtime Angel Candice Swanepoel. Lais Ribeiro wore the $2 million Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra at this year’s show.

Scroll through all the looks below.

FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images Alessandra Ambrosio

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Adriana Lima

VCG via Getty Images Wang Yi

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Karlie Kloss

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Martha Hunt and Stella Maxwell

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Grace Bol

Presley Ann via Getty Images Aiden Curtiss

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Jasmine Tookes

Lintao Zhang via Getty Images Ming Xi

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Taylor Hill

FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images Sanne Vloet

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Candice Swanepoel

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Grace Elizabeth and Ming Xi

FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images Cindy Bruna

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Stella Maxwell

FRED DUFOUR via Getty Images Jasmine Tookes

Theo Wargo via Getty Images Xiao Wen