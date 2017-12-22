2017 Year-End Wrap-Up

My most popular columns this year.

Click for AUDIO version.

This is my last column for the year as I prepare to enjoy the holidays and rest up for 2018. As has become customary, I’m using this opportunity to review my top essays from the past year.

As you know, I write on a variety of subjects, such as management, systems, technology, social issues, politics, and observations of our changing world. Sometimes my work is instructional and informative, other times it is controversial or humorous. I certainly hope it isn't boring. By the number of subscribers I have, their comments, and the hits I have on my web site alone, I do not believe this is the case.

NOTE: You can find the audio versions for many of these columns on My Web Page.

My top columns for the year were:

1. The Importance of the Family Restaurant - The popularity of this article was a pleasant surprise for me. In it, I describe the role the family restaurant plays in our lives. I also heard from a few restaurant owners who appreciated the piece.

2. "Penny for Pinellas" faces up-hill Battle - Even though it was an off-year politically, there was one issue commanding the attention of voters in my neck of the woods, renewal of the "Penny for Pinellas" tax which was slipped past the voters due to low turnout.

3. Rebuilding Loyalty - Discussed why loyalty is important in our lives and why we should maintain it.

4. The Liberal Playbook - describing the tools used by the Left as they re-arm themselves for the midterm elections.

5. Where are the Adults? - written as the "resistance" movement heated up.

6. How Liberals Control the Media - this was one of many pieces I wrote regarding the Main Stream Media.

7. The Differences between Left and Right - discussed the differences in codes of conduct.

8. What the March on Washington was all about - more on the "resistance" movement.

9. Why the Left hates Donald Trump - an older piece I wrote which gained ground again.

Remarkably, there were two older pieces that were frequently read this past year:

* The Five Elements of Mass Production - written in 2013, this is a textbook explanation of the components of manufacturing and why they are necessary. The popularity of the piece suggests to me it is being referenced in school programs.

* How Did Our Moral Values Change? - another piece from 2013, I was pleased to see it resurface as morality is a favorite subject of mine.

I will be on sabbatical for awhile until I am ready to get back in the saddle.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone!

Keep the Faith!

Note: All trademarks both marked and unmarked belong to their respective companies.

Tim Bryce is a freelance writer and management consultant in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

Copyright © 2017 by Tim Bryce. All rights reserved.