2017’s Scariest Haunted House

It’s that time of the year again! Grab your friends and head towards your local haunted house for fun and frights. This year’s hottest locale? None other than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Without giving too much away, here’s what you can expect on your visit:

You’ll enter through the main door and will walk directly into the Cross Hall, where you’ll be greeted by Eric and Donald Jr., dressed as the twins from “The Shining.” Eric’s arms are crossed and he’s visibly upset about something. He whispers to Donald Jr, “Why couldn’t we be Mario and Luigi again?” Donald Jr. sighs, “I TOLD you. They’re Italian. They’re not from here, Eric.”

After entering, you’ll be ushered into the Blue Room where you’ll be greeted by the ghosts of President Grover Cleveland and Frances Folsom, who were married in this room on June 2, 1886. Here you’ll find Ivanka clad in a floor-length Monique Lhuillier gown and dark eyeliner (it’s unclear as to if the makeup is a part of her costume or a nod to her punk phase). She screams at the top of her lungs as she watches Grover Cleveland’s ghost (Jared) invest in over a dozen Olive Garden properties. Cover your ears!

The next stop on this spooky tour is the East Room. Here you’ll find Kellyanne Conway and Mike Pence performing a rousing karaoke rendition of “Monster Mash.” Not scared yet? Watch out! Here comes Karen Pence. She’s trying to re-launch her line of towel charms and she’s targeting YOU first. “Most of us have matching bath and beach towels, so it’s easy to get them confused!” she yells through her ultra-realistic vampire fangs.

Head up the stairs and into the next room- the President’s Dining Room. The dining room table is covered in cobwebs. Take a seat. What would you like? The Mar-a-lago Turkey Burger? The Trump Tower Steak Sandwich? Jeff Sessions, dressed as a zombie, arrives at the table with a covered silver plate. “We’re out of everything except for…” he rips the cover off of the plate, “THESE!” Behold, a plate of stale Dots. Run! Down the stairs!