Here Are All The 2018 Grammy Winners

Music’s biggest night started before most people were even watching, as many winners of the 60th annual Grammy Awards were announced hours before the ceremony started Sunday night.

Rap and hip-hop dominated the nominations with the awards show being hailed as one of the most diverse in Grammy history. Jay-Z led the pack with an impressive eight nods for his album “4:44.” Kendrick Lamar earned seven nominations, and “That’s What You Like” singer Bruno Mars was up for six awards.

All three were nominated for Album of the Year, as were Childish Gambino and Lorde ― making it the first time since 1999 that a white man wasn’t nominated in the category.

The ceremony, which is being held in New York City for the first time since 2003, is as much about performances as it is about handing out statues. Lady Gaga, Kesha, Mars, Sam Smith, Lamar and SZA are set to take the stage Sunday night. James Corden is set to host the awards show for the second year in a row.

Check out the full list of 2018 Grammy winners:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Something Just Like This” — The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“Thunder” — Imagine Dragons

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man (WINNER)

“Stay” — Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) — Michael Bublé

Triplicate — Bob Dylan

In Full Swing — Seth MacFarlane

Wonderland — Sarah McLachlan

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer (WINNER)

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Kaleidoscope EP — Coldplay

Lust For Life — Lana Del Rey

Evolve — Imagine Dragons

Rainbow — Kesha

Joanne — Lady Gaga

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Best Dance Recording:

“Bambro Koyo Ganda” — Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

“Cola” — Camelphat & Elderbrook

“Andromeda” — Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem (WINNER)

“Line Of Sight” — Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Migration — Bonobo

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk (WINNER)

Mura Masa — Mura Masa

A Moment Apart — Odesza

What Now — Sylvan Esso

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:

What If — The Jerry Douglas Band

Spirit — Alex Han

Mount Royal — Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion (WINNER)

Bad Hombre — Antonio Sanchez

Best Rock Performance:

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen (WINNER)

“The Promise” — Chris Cornell

“Run” — Foo Fighters

“No Good” — Kaleo

“Go To War” — Nothing More

Best Metal Performance:

“Invisible Enemy” — August Burns Red

“Black Hoodie” — Body Count

“Forever” — Code Orange

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon (WINNER)

“Clockworks” — Meshuggah

Best Rock Song:

“Atlas, Rise!” — James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Blood In The Cut” — JT Daly & Kristine Flaherty, songwriters (K.Flay)

“Go To War” — Ben Anderson, Jonny Hawkins, Will Hoffman, Daniel Oliver, David Pramik & Mark Vollelunga, songwriters (Nothing More)

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters) (WINNERS)

“The Stage” — Zachary Baker, Brian Haner, Matthew Sanders, Jonathan Seward & Brooks Wackerman, songwriters (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album:

Emperor Of Sand — Mastodon

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct — Metallica

The Stories We Tell Ourselves — Nothing More

Villains — Queens Of The Stone Age

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs (WINNER)

Best Alternative Music Album:

Everything Now — Arcade Fire

Humanz — Gorillaz

American Dream — LCD Soundsystem

Pure Comedy — Father John Misty

Sleep Well Beast — The National (WINNER)

Best R&B Performance:

“Get You” — Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

“Distraction” — Kehlani

“High” — Ledisi

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars (WINNER)

“The Weekend” — SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

“Laugh And Move On” — The Baylor Project

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino (WINNER)

“What I’m Feelin’” — Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones|

“All The Way” — Ledisi

“Still” — Mali Music

Best R&B Song:

“First Began” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

“Location” — Alfredo Gonzalez, Olatunji Ige, Samuel David Jiminez, Christopher McClenney, Khalid Robinson & Joshua Scruggs, songwriters (Khalid)

“Redbone” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Supermodel” — Tyran Donaldson, Terrence Henderson, Greg Landfair Jr., Solana Rowe & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (SZA)

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars) (WINNER)

Best R&B Album:

Freudian — Daniel Caesar

Let Love Rule — Ledisi

24K Magic — Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Gumbo — PJ Morton

Feel the Real –Musiq Soulchild

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Free 6LACK — 6LACK

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

American Teen — Khalid

Ctrl — SZA

Starboy — The Weeknd (WINNER)

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

“PRBLMS” — 6LACK

”Crew” — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

”Family Feud” — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna (WINNER)

“Love Galore” — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Performance:

“Bounce Back” — Big Sean

“Bodak Yellow” — Cardi B

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar (WINNER)

“Bad And Boujee” — Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap Song:

“Bodak Yellow” — Dieuson Octave, Klenord Raphael, Shaftizm, Jordan Thorpe, Washpoppin & J White, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Chase Me” — Judah Bauer, Brian Burton, Hector Delgado, Jaime Meline, Antwan Patton, Michael Render, Russell Simins & Jon Spencer, songwriters (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) (WINNER)

“Sassy” — Gabouer & M. Evans, songwriters (Rapsody)

“The Story Of O.J.” — Shawn Carter & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Jay-Z)

Best Country Solo Performance:

“Body Like A Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Losing You: –Alison Krauss

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

“I Could Use A Love Song” — Maren Morris

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton (WINNER)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance:

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne

“My Old Man” — Zac Brown Band

“You Look Good” — Lady Antebellum

“Better Man” — Little Big Town (WINNER)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Midland

Best Country Song:

“Better Man” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Little Big Town)

“Body Like A Back Road” — Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Sam Hunt)

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) (WINNER)

“Drinkin’ Problem” — Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne & Mark Wystrach, songwriters (Midland)

“Tin Man” — Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

Best New Age Album:

Reflection — Brian Eno

SongVersation: Medicine — India.Arie

Dancing On Water — Peter Kater (WINNER)

Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5 — Kitaro

Spiral Revelation — Steve Roach

Best Improvised Jazz Solo:

“Can’t Remember Why” — Sara Caswell, soloist

“Dance Of Shiva” — Billy Childs, soloist

“Whisper Not” — Fred Hersch, soloist

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist (WINNER)

“Ilimba” — Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

The Journey — The Baylor Project

A Social Call — Jazzmeia Horn

Bad Ass And Blind — Raul Midón

Porter Plays Porter — Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant (WINNER)

Best Jazz Instrumental Album:

Uptown, Downtown — Bill Charlap Trio

Rebirth — Billy Childs (WINNER)

Project Freedom –Joey DeFrancesco & The People

Open Book — Fred Hersch

The Dreamer Is The Dream — Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:

MONK’estra Vol. 2 — John Beasley

Jigsaw — Alan Ferber Big Band

Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band (WINNER)

Homecoming — Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

Whispers On The Wind — Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album:

Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter — Antonio Adolfo

Oddara — Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos — Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

Típico — Miguel Zenón

Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio (WINNER)

Best Gospel Performance/Song:

“Too Hard Not To” — Tina Campbell

“You Deserve It” — JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

“Better Days” — Le’Andria

“My Life” — The Walls Group

“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:

“Oh My Soul” — Casting Crowns

“Clean” — Natalie Grant

“What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship (WINNER)

“Even If” — MercyMe

“Hills And Valleys” — Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album:

Crossover: Live From Music City — Travis Greene

Bigger Than Me — Le’Andria

Close — Marvin Sapp

Sunday Song — Anita Wilson

Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:

Rise — Danny Gokey

Echoes (Deluxe Edition) — Matt Maher

Lifer — MercyMe

Hills And Valleys — Tauren Wells

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams (WINNER)

Best Roots Gospel Album:

The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1 — The Collingsworth Family

Give Me Jesus — Larry Cordle

Resurrection — Joseph Habedank

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire (WINNER)

Hope For All Nations — Karen Peck & New River

Best Latin Pop Album:

Lo Único Constante — Alex Cuba

Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes

Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017 — La Santa Cecilia

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos) — Natalia Lafourcade

El Dorado — Shakira (WINNER)

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:

Ayo — Bomba Estéreo

Pa’ Fuera — C4 Trío & Desorden Público

Salvavidas De Hielo — Jorge Drexler

El Paradise — Los Amigos Invisibles

Residente — Residente (WINNER)

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):

Ni Diablo Ni Santo — Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

Ayer Y Hoy — Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

Momentos — Alex Campos

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas (WINNER)

Zapateando En El Norte — Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album:

Albita — Albita

Art Of The Arrangement — Doug Beavers

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (WINNER)

Gente Valiente — Silvestre Dangond

Indestructible — Diego El Cigala

Best American Roots Performance:

Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes (WINNER)

Let My Mother Live — Blind Boys Of Alabama

Arkansas Farmboy — Glen Campbell

Steer Your Way — Leonard Cohen

I Never Cared For You — Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song:

“Cumberland Gap” — David Rawlings

“I Wish You Well” — The Mavericks

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)

“It Ain’t Over Yet” — Rodney Crowell Featuring Rosanne Cash & John Paul White

“My Only True Friend” –Gregg Allman

Best Americana Album:

Southern Blood — Gregg Allman

Shine On Rainy Day — Brent Cobb

Beast Epic — Iron & Wine

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit (WINNER)

Brand New Day — The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album:

Fiddler’s Dream — Michael Cleveland

Laws Of Gravity — The Infamous Stringdusters (WINNER)

Original — Bobby Osborne

Universal Favorite — Noam Pikelny

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage (WINNER)

Best Traditional Blues Album:

Migration Blues — Eric Bibb

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio — Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Roll And Tumble — R.L. Boyce

Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train — Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Recorded Live In Lafayette — Sonny Landreth

TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ (WINNER)

Got Soul — Robert Randolph & The Family Band

Live From The Fox Oakland — Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album:

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann (WINNER)

Semper Femina — Laura Marling

The Queen Of Hearts — Offa Rex

You Don’t Own Me Anymore — The Secret Sisters

The Laughing Apple — Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album:

Top Of The Mountain — Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

Ho’okena 3.0 — Ho’okena

Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers (WINNER)

Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live] — Northern Cree

Pua Kiele — Josh Tatofi

Best Musical Theater Album:

Come From Away — Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording) ― WINNER

Hello, Dolly! — Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Baby Driver — (Various Artists)

Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2 — (Various Artists)

Hidden Figures: The Album — (Various Artists)

La La Land — (Various Artists) ― WINNER

Moana: The Songs — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media:

Arrival — Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

Dunkirk — Hans Zimmer, composer

Game Of Thrones: Season 7 — Ramin Djawadi, composer

Hidden Figures — Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer ― WINNER

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“City Of Stars” — Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho) ― WINNER

”I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (‘Fifty Shades Darker’)” — Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Zayn & Taylor Swift)

“Never Give Up” — Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

“Stand Up For Something” — Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

Best Instrumental Composition:

“Alkaline” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

“Choros #3″ — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

“Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés) ― WINNER

”Warped Cowboy” — Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:

“All Hat, No Saddle” — Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams) ― WINNER

”Home Free (For Peter Joe)” — Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

“Ugly Beauty/Pannonica” — John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

“White Christmas” — Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:

“Another Day Of Sun” — Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

“Every Time We Say Goodbye” — Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

“I Like Myself” — Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

“I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York” — Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman) ― WINNER

Best Recording Package:

El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz) ― WINNER (TIE)

Mura Masa — Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty) ― WINNER (TIE)

Sleep Well Beast — Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

Solid State — Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)