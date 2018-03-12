STYLE & BEAUTY
03/12/2018 02:24 pm ET

All The Bold And Beautiful Looks From The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Sequins, cut-outs and color ruled the red carpet.
By Carly Ledbetter

After the glamour and elegance of the Oscars last weekend, the red carpet style at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards went in a more outrageous and over-the-top direction.

Celebrities at the awards show on Sunday focused on fun more than serious fashion, and played with daring cutouts, lots of sequins, and much more color.

Co-host Hailey Baldwin wowed in a gorgeous gold Zuhair Murad jumpsuit paired with sky-high gold pumps, while Ashanti worked a sequined suit with a gorgeous matching fur. 

Sibley Scoles had one of the boldest looks of the night in a bright green fur coat (she wore a striking, royal blue suit to the Grammys earlier this year, so we’re sensing a theme). Drake Bell ― who’s been rocking radical looks for his recent press tour ― also raised some eyebrows in floral pants, a green Bugs Bunny sweater and bedazzled sneakers. 

Check out all of the looks below: 

  • Hailey Baldwin
    Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
  • Sibley Scoles
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Halsey
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Drake Bell
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
  • Young Thug
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Kehlani
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • Draya Michele
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Ashanti
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • Eve
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
  • Camila Cabello
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Serayah
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Laverne Cox
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Jenna Dewan Tatum
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Iggy Azalea
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Madelaine Petsch
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Maia and Alex Shibutani
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Paris Hilton
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Christine Evangelista
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • Bebe Rexha
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Isla Fisher
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Ne-Yo
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Jackie Cruz
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Sarah Hyland
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
  • Keltie Knight
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Ashley Greene
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • The Chainsmokers
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    INGLEWOOD, CA - MARCH 11: Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers, winners of the awards for Best Collaboration for 'Something Just Like This;' Dance Artist of the Year; and Dance Album of the Year for 'Memories...Do Not Open' pose in the press room during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • Justine Skye
    Rachel Murray via Getty Images
  • Marshmello
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Seconds of Summer
    Michael Tran via Getty Images
  • Khalid
    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

