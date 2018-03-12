After the glamour and elegance of the Oscars last weekend, the red carpet style at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards went in a more outrageous and over-the-top direction.
Celebrities at the awards show on Sunday focused on fun more than serious fashion, and played with daring cutouts, lots of sequins, and much more color.
Co-host Hailey Baldwin wowed in a gorgeous gold Zuhair Murad jumpsuit paired with sky-high gold pumps, while Ashanti worked a sequined suit with a gorgeous matching fur.
Sibley Scoles had one of the boldest looks of the night in a bright green fur coat (she wore a striking, royal blue suit to the Grammys earlier this year, so we’re sensing a theme). Drake Bell ― who’s been rocking radical looks for his recent press tour ― also raised some eyebrows in floral pants, a green Bugs Bunny sweater and bedazzled sneakers.
Check out all of the looks below: