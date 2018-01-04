Can You Believe?

Can you believe Trump’s needing to brag that his nuclear button was bigger than Kim Jong-un’s? Reminds me of the “missile envy” of Cold War days. Can you believe that the fate of the world is in the hands of those two?

Can you believe the war between Trump and Bannon? Can you believe that a major American political party could be hijacked by two such aberrations while Republicans in Congress do nothing to stop them?

Hits and Misses – the week’s best and worst moves

Hit of the Week: The timely release of excerpts from Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Miss of the Week: Trump lawyers’ demand that Wolff’s publisher “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book” – another of Trump’s endless assaults on the First Amendment.

Hot House Race of the Week

Democrats’ top targets in California are 7 House Republicans whose districts voted for Hillary Clinton. Another race to watch is Devin Nunes. As Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Nunes has been Trump’s chief attack dog in the Russia scandal. After being forced to recuse himself for disclosing classified information, Nunes has come roaring back with wild charges of corruption in the FBI and special counsel’s office. His constituents may prefer that he work for them instead of Trump and Putin. Will they dump him in 2018? There’s grounds for hope: Between 2012 and 2016, Nunes’s margin of victory fell by 4%, and Republican registration in his 22nd Congressional District fell by 7%. A Democratic wave could help us knock this guy out in November, and the country will gain by his loss.

Finally…

Living through the Trump era one day at a time is bad enough, but looking back at a year of Trump and his gang is just appalling. It’s as if a hostile army had invaded our country, draining the Treasury for billionaires while plundering our public lands, our rivers and oceans, the very air we breathe and water we drink. Beyond our natural heritage, they’ve plundered our national heritage: the democracy we cherish, the social fabric that binds us together as Americans, the social safety net that protects the most vulnerable among us and any of us who fall on hard times. Now Paul Ryan has announced new targets: Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. We must stop this.