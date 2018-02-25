Stunning Photos Capture The 2018 Olympics' Closing Ceremony In All Its Glory

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, went out with a bang on Sunday, with its closing ceremony featuring an array of fireworks, light shows, roller-blading pandas, K-pop musicians and ― of course ―some of the world’s top athletes.

The vibrant, action-packed ceremony capped more than two weeks of competitions between 92 countries and more than 2,000 athletes. It also opened the doors to the next Winter Olympic Games, with the Olympic flag being lowered and handed to the mayor of Beijing, whose city will host the 2022 Games.