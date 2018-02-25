SPORTS
Stunning Photos Capture The 2018 Olympics' Closing Ceremony In All Its Glory

The action-packed ceremony featured everything from roller-blading pandas to K-pop musicians.
The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, went out with a bang on Sunday, with its closing ceremony featuring an array of fireworks, light shows, roller-blading pandas, K-pop musicians and ― of course ―some of the world’s top athletes.

The vibrant, action-packed ceremony capped more than two weeks of competitions between 92 countries and more than 2,000 athletes. It also opened the doors to the next Winter Olympic Games, with the Olympic flag being lowered and handed to the mayor of Beijing, whose city will host the 2022 Games.

Until then, check out some of the event’s best photos below:

    The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics' closing ceremony offered a range of entertainment, from vibrant, neon lights and fireworks to roller-blading pandas.
    Vibrant red fireworks explode above the final ceremony.
    Korean musician Yang Tae-hwan, 13, performs during the closing ceremony.
    The 2018 competitions featured 92 countries and more than 2,000 athletes.
    Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States walk with Team USA in the Parade of Athletes.
    German silver ice hockey players celebrate during the closing ceremony.
    Athletes from North Korea and South Korea wave their flags.
    A French athlete is held in the air alongside France's flag.
    Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, Liu Jiayu of China, Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. and Ryom Tae-ok of North Korea attend the ceremony.
    Singer Oh Yeon-joon performs the Olympic Anthem.
    Volunteers participate in the ceremony while holding globes.
    Boy band EXO performs.
    Korean-American singer MILCK performs.
    South Korean K-Pop singer CL performs.
    South Korean President Moon Jae-in, his wife Kim Jung-sook, Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior White House adviser, and Kim Yong Chol of the North Korea delegation attend the ceremony.
    Fireworks explode near the conclusion of the closing ceremony.
    International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach attends the ceremony with Pyeongchang Mayor Shim Jae Kook and Beijing Mayor Chen Jining.
