2018 Rose Parade Grand Marshal Gary Sinise Rallies For Veterans

Emmy Winner and Oscar Nominee Gary Sinise (best known for playing Lt Dan in “Forrest Gump”) rallied for veterans and hometown heroes as the 2018 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal in Pasadena, California. For the past two decades, Gary has devoted much time and energy to improving the lives of service members, veterans and first responders, and was an obvious choice for this “Making A Difference” themed Rose Parade.

Liz H Kelly The Farmer’s Insurance “Honoring Hometown Heroes” Float was a favorite.

During a pre-parade KTLA interview in Pasadena (Gary’s hometown), he confessed that it was a “total surprise” when he was asked to be the Grand Marshal this year. Gary expanded, “I love the theme, ‘Making A Difference’, and I understood after I talking to Lance Tibbit (Tournament of Roses President), who invited me to be Grand Marshal, why they selected me for some of the work that I’ve been doing for the veterans and our military.”

Gary has many connections to our service men and women. Along with having a lot of military in his family, Gary worked with Vietnam veterans back in the 1980s. He also played a Vietnam veteran in “Forrest Gump”.

Liz H Kelly Military, Veterans and First Responders waved to the crowds on the “Honoring Hometown Heroes” Float in the 2018 Rose Parade.

All of these connections led Gary to work with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) in the 1990s. And after September 11th, he continued to do more volunteer work for our warriors.

In 2011, Gary formed the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to “honor our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen and build communities.”

Liz H Kelly The United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band was the firs band in the 2018 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

To kick off the 129th Tournament of Roses Parade, The United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band played patriotic songs, followed by Gary Sinise, and many floats with tributes to our military, veterans and first responders.

Gary waved to cheering fans as he rode down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day. He was in a 1919 Dodge Brothers Touring that was ridden by Jimmy Stewart in the classic movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

Liz H Kelly The Odd Fellows and Rebekahs Float, “Sacrifice to Service”, honored those who have received a Purple Heart.

The Odd Fellows and Rebekahs Float, “Sacrifice to Service”, honored those who have received a Purple Heart while serving the United States. All of the men and women riding on this float had received a Purple Heart.

The Farmer’s Insurance “Honoring Hometown Heroes” was another favorite recognizing men and women who “selflessly risk their lives” – with a special shout out to the firefighters battling the California wildfires and all the first responders who rallied during the many 2017 hurricane disasters.

Liz H Kelly Law Enforcement Officers cheered “Happy New Year” to the crowd right before the 2018 Rose Parade started.