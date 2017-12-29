2018 ~ Runic Influences for the Year Ahead

After doing my Solar Return chart, I thought I’d take a look at the runic influences for the coming year. Next year purports to be transformational for me at least so I wondered if the runes would support that idea. Either way, this runecasting applies to everyone. Instead of viewing the runecasting as a series of monthly predictions, I view each rune as a representation of the energetic influences available to us to use as we wish. Here are the runes along with their corresponding month, element, and numerology. Water, or our emotional presence, dominates the year and we have an overall numerology of five or change. Well now.

Jera ~ January ~ Earth ~ 3

Isa ~ February ~ Water ~ 11

Algiz ~ March ~ Air/Fire/Water ~ 6

Inguz ~ April ~ Earth ~ 22

Uruz ~ May ~ Water ~ 2

Mannaz ~ June ~ Earth ~ 2

Dagaz ~ July ~ Water ~ 6 or 5 depending on placement

Nauthiz ~ August ~ Fire ~ 1

Kenaz ~ September ~ Fire ~ 6

Raidho ~ October ~ Air ~ 5

Ansuz ~ November ~ Air ~ 4

Hagalaz ~ December ~ Water ~ 9

Jera, also known as year, aptly begins 2018 suggesting January will be a time of transformation and balance. This Earth element rune moves energy and represents the cyclical nature of life promoting positive change and growth. Luck, prosperity, and peace are also typical of Jera’s influences. At least we begin on a high note. This may be a month where we plant the seeds of growth for the remainder of the year. In my case, I’ll be inundated with seed catalogs. In any event, whether it be internal or external, we have the opportunity to set the stage for change this year.

February brings the stillness of Isa allowing for the development of will. A Norn rune denoting the static realm or present moment, February may be a month where we build on what we started in January but with an inner focus instead of outward action. Sometimes we need time to let our thoughts gel allowing clarity to settle before proceeding on. Isa may be cautioning us to align first before acting so that we make the best choices going forward. If on a transformational journey this year, February can be a time of meditation and contraction as Isacalms the movement brought by Jera’s influence. Additionally, given Isa’snumerology of 11, we have illumination as an overall influence.

Algiz is an interesting rune in that its points reflect Air, Fire, and Water and comprise the rainbow bridge to consciousness. Protection from harm is among the runic influences for March. But given the spiritual nature of Algiz, perhaps our greatest protection comes from our awareness of and connection to our Source Presence. Algiz is also a rune that signifies both sides of something, in this case, the connection between physical and nonphysical aspects of Self in form. It would seem that March continues our journey of transformation as we’re asked to place a greater focus on Spirit in our daily lives.

The twenty-second rune, Inguz invokes focused energetic expansion, suggesting April may be the time where our transformation shifts to a more outward expression. Inguz signifies masculine fertility and success, heals relationships, and represents our genetic inheritance. Reflecting the Master Builder number 22, Inguz “builds” the creative desire within, transformative and awakening. Of course, April is also the time when those of us obsessed with planting everything under the sun begin our yearly process of growing things. Inguz, like Jera, is a garden rune, so its appearance may resonate in that way. Transformation comes in all forms.

We’re manifesting in May with the energetic influence of Uruz. As the forming force, Uruz uses the strength of will to initiate change. Also influencing our physical health, we may want to pay close attention to what sort of health we’re manifesting this month. As it seems clear that we’re on somewhat of a spiritual quest this year, we want to support that journey by maintaining our physical balance as well. Uruz also removes obstacles, so its presence this month may offer us an opportunity to push past any barriers to our spiritual transformation.

Mannaz represents humanity’s fragile balance and brings the influence of relationships to the month of June. Here we need to rely on our intuition while partnering or collaborating with others as we increase our own knowledge or awareness. In appearance, Mannaz is comprised of Wunjo, both forward and reverse, the rune of joy and fellowship so June should provide us with opportunities to extend love to others and to live life to the fullest.

Dagaz, as our rune for July, appears as either the twenty-third or twenty-fourth rune of the Elder Futhark depending upon one’s perspective. I vacillated for years before finally switching it to the final rune. The runes represent the soul’s journey much in the same way as the Tarot’s Major Arcana. And we can either view Dagazas our awakening into the awareness that we are one represented by Othala, or we can reach that awareness by understanding our true genetic inheritance from the message of Inguz, followed then by the ending of one energetic experience and the beginning of something new expressed by Dagaz. As a Libran, esoteric astrology suggests that I stand in the center of all of this chaos as a pivot point, which ultimately led me to switch Dagaz to the final rune of the Elder Futhark. I like experiencing as well as expressing awareness that leads to something greater than what I already know. So, there you go.

Further, Dagaz awakens Source Consciousness offering us endless opportunities in July for alignment and synchronicity with self and others as Dagaz brings the divine creative force into play. But most importantly, Dagaz reminds us to live fully in the present moment in alignment with Higher Self.

As August begins, we move into the energy of Nauthiz, the second of three Norn runes present within the Elder Futhark as well as in this runecasting. Nauthizrepresents the internal drive or resistance necessary to achieve our goals. Its energy is shaping and cleansing and indicates that we possess the ability to effect positive change. Additionally, the presence of Nauthiz can indicate that the energy exists during this month to free us from self-imposed restrictions.

We continue our spiritual awakening in September with revelation brought about by Kenaz, the rune of openings and light. We are purified by Kenaz as it brings light to any circumstance by awakening our intuition. We also should remain alert to circumstances not being what they seem but also not jump to the conclusion that it’s deception at work. It may be such, but it may also be that our own perceptions are unclear and that we remain open to additional information.

Raidho confirms our spiritual journey in October as the rune of travel and finding our true purpose. It values the process itself over the goal, its energy rhythmic and harmonious. Raidho’s presence in the runecasting tells us that our inner journey is headed in the right direction.

Odin’s rune, Ansuz, increases alignment with our Higher Self, invoking divine energies within suggesting that November may be a time for additional reflection on our path. As Fall moves to Winter, we can use this time for meditation and further study. A rune of the mind, Ansuz brings clarity and wisdom along with increasing our spiritual awareness.

We end the year in December with Hagalaz, the witch rune and the third Norn rune present in the runecasting. Hagalaz causes change, which is also the overall numerology of the year’s runecasting suggesting that during the year we may experience true awakening along our journey of transformation. As Hagalaz also facilitates trancework and the passage into the astral realm, we may experience a spiritual transformation from meditation that is profound particularly given the presence of 11 and 22 in the runecasting suggesting that our illumination is indeed transformative.

So this runecasting actually aligns fairly well with my solar return chart. But I think we’ll all benefit from more of an esoteric or spiritual focus given all that we’ve experienced over the last year. It softens things, I think, which we need. Maybe then we’ll see a shift from the expressions of hatred that has become the new norm to something more loving.