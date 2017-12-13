The 2018 SAG Awards Nominations Are Here

Upset about those Golden Globes nominations? Well, here’s hoping the Screen Actors Guild Awards are here to right some of their wrongs.

Actresses Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash announced the nominees for the 24th annual SAG Awards at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday morning.

Unlike the Globes, the award show is often the best predictor of who will come out on top in the acting categories come Oscar season given the overlap between the two voting bodies. The SAG Awards exclusively honor performers in film and television over the past year.

Those voting are primarily actors themselves, as opposed to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association ― a group of 90 foreign journalists― that determines the Globes nominees.

Honestly, we don’t care who wins as long as Winona Ryder gets back on stage with a new range of expressions we can make memes out of in the new year.

The SAG Awards will air Sunday, Jan. 21, on TNT and TBS. For the first time ever, Kristen Bell will host.

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War For The Planet Of The Apes”

“Wonder Woman”

TV

HBO Nicole Kidman in "Big Little Lies."

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”