2018 The Year of Feminine Rising

If 2017 was the year where underground behaviors came to light then 2018 is the year of feminine rising.

I am not talking about the linear perspective of male and female here - I am talking about the ‘energy’ of feminine which includes empathy, collaboration, unity, communication, emotional intelligence, respect for human beings, honouring the planet.

I am also not talking about feminine energy being superior to masculine energy - masculine energy includes power, direction, focus, driving for results, taking charge, protector, and dynamic transformer.

What we are seeing is the rising of the feminine to be in her rightful place as equal (not in the literal sense) to the masculine energy that has been dominant on the planet for eons.

We are seeing a shift away from the dominance of masculine energy in both men and women towards an integrated energy of both feminine and masculine energy.

At its worst feminine energy can be controlling, manipulative and vindictive.

At its worst masculine energy can be dominating, overpowering and destructive.

At its best feminine energy is about unifying humanity and at its best masculine energy is about powerful drive to create. Together feminine and masculine energy have the power to transmute and transform.

What this means for you and I is that we are being urged by an unseen force to wake up to the calling of the feminine and masculine energy integration.

The calling is asking us to evolve to the next level of understanding of what it means to be human and to change ourselves in order to change the world.

What feminine and masculine energy integration means for business is a greater focus on business for good, respect for the diversity of humans and a focus on people first (employees/customers). In integrated business technology is not glorified as the be all it is seen as a way to enhance the human experience and make the world a better place.

What feminine and masculine energy integration means for the world is greater respect and honour for women and children and those in need.

How do we know if we are integrating feminine and masculine energy?

We are congruent - our deeds match our words

We are discerning - we seek the truth

We seek to contribute to the betterment of the world

We are able to see our own attitudes and behaviors and commit to growth