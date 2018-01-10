2018: The Year of Shun Strickland

A woman on the move. A woman with vision and passion. A woman on a mission to help other women make the massive shift in their lives that will command and demand change. She’s bold, daring, and the definition of what a REAL BOSS LADY is. I am speaking of none other than the phenomenal, Shun Strickland. She has some great things happening in 2018 and allowed us to get to know her a little bit better.

Cheryl: Who is Shun Strickland at her core?

Shun Strickland: Shun Strickland is woman who deeply loves Jesus, her family and herself. She believes that people are created with a unique combination of gifts, talents, abilities, passions and skills that should be identified, cultivated and used to live an amazing life and help others to leave a legacy. Shun is a student who loves to read and learn. Shun is passionate about living her best life and helping others do the same. Shun is a champion who plays the game of life to win.

Cheryl: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

Shun Strickland: I just believe that so many women and girls are sleeping on their greatness. I think women so often end up taking care of and supporting everyone else in their dreams that they forget that they have dreams too! In my first event, I was in a room of women mainly in their 50’s and when I asked them their dreams, many of them started to cry. When I asked them to explain why they were crying, one woman said; "I've spent so much time helping other people with their dreams, I don't know what my dreams are." The others agreed. That moment has stuck with me. I don't want to give up my dreams for everyone else and I certainly don't want to teach my daughters that being a wife and mom means their dreams don't matter. So,I'm passionate about this work because I believe in the dreams God placed in women and girls. I believe they are needed to make the world a better place.

Cheryl: Tell us about your businesses?

Shun Strickland: I have a faith based personal development business that empowers and equips people, especially women to build their God given dreams by using their gifts and talents. I coach, consult and speak to thousands of women each year to help them reach their goals. In addition, in 2016, I launched "Black Women Build Wealth" a revolutionary movement to address the wage and wealth disparity among Black women. This movement helps women develop practical solutions to break out of poverty and start building wealth.

Cheryl: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years?

Shun Strickland: In the next 2 years, I'd like to play bigger and impact more women. I'd like build a national media platform. I'd love to have a radio show that gives advice and help people get unstuck. I plan to have more events around the nation and empower more women to build a life of their dreams.

Cheryl: What's next for Shun personally?

Shun Strickland: Personally I've set the goal to have more fun. I'm naturally a pretty intense person. I can get caught up in a book for hours and a subject for days because I just love to learn. Honestly that is fun for me. However, I've challenged myself to have more fun with my family and friends. Which looks like more parties and more vacations.

Cheryl: How do you handle setbacks?

Shun Strickland: Setbacks are a part of life. I believe I'm engineered to handle and overcome them. I don't see setbacks as failures which is the thing that stops a lot of people from moving forward. I see setbacks as opportunities. It can be an opportunity to adjust, or overcome. I also think setbacks reveal how bad we really want something. If we aren't willing to overcome the setback to get to the goal, then the setback probably revealed we need a new goal.

Cheryl: What is the greatest lesson that you have learned in business?

Shun Strickland: To value my gifts and treat my business like a business. I've been coaching and empowering people as long as I can remember. So, initially I struggled to charge people. My work doesn't feel like work and it comes pretty naturally to me. So, I had to learn to recognize that not everyone had that gift and that it had value. Once I decided to start a business, I had to actually run a business and charge people which was a whole production for me. Starting a business helped me to grow up and get serious about my money.

Cheryl: What advice would you give to that woman who's business is no doing so great and wants to give up?

Shun Strickland: Get a coach. I've found that usually the businesses that are not doing well is a reflection of something in the business owner that needs to be addressed. For example; if you start a business but don't believe you deserve to make money, you'll find a million ways to self sabotage.