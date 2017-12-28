2018 Workplace Trends Small Businesses Need to Know About Now

As 2017 becomes 2018 most small businesses are looking at the changes they may need to make to remain competitive - and in the black - in the coming year. And while blindly following trends is never a good idea, taking not of them is never a bad one. With that in mind here's a look at some emerging workplace trends small business owners should at least be aware of.

Changing Roles in IT Training

Most small businesses do not have the budget to maintain a dedicated IT department. Instead, they rely on that one, go to person to keep everyone up to speed on any new technologies entering their workplace.

In the past, this has usually been a senior member of staff, but times are changing. Now it is often the youngest members of staff who have the largest amount of knowledge about things like communications technologies, smartphones, computer software and other small business tech.

Therefore, they will often be the better choice to advise others on these matters. The challenge for managers, however, will be getting older members of staff to listen to the 'newbies' without resentment and to take them seriously.

More Work/Life Balance

Being able to maintain a more favorable work/life balance will continue to be of great importance to employees in 2018 and certainly something that the younger workers now expect to be provided to them. This will see even more businesses move away from the traditional 9 to 5 set up to offer flexible work schedules, the chance to work from home and a more social workplace, something research has shown new college grads in particular are looking for.

Outdoor Workstations

They may not work for every business, but following a lead set by the likes of Microsoft, Apple and Facebook and building on research that shows that the chance to work outdoors at least some of the time has positive effects on both employee health and their overall morale and productivity you can expect to see more businesses setting up workspaces outdoors, for part of the year at least.

Company Sponsored Wellness Programs

The demand for company sponsored wellness programs is still rising as well, and many employers are listening, as they realize that a fitter, healthier workforce is as beneficial to their bottom line as it is to their employee's health.

“Office-based, employer-sponsored wellness initiatives can be used to effectively address many of the health-related problems facing both workers and their employers today, especially when it comes to weight management and mental health issues,” comments Rich Newsome, attorney and co-founder of Newsome Melton Law, citing the impact of both “The cost of obesity among US full-time employees is currently said to be around $73 billion dollars annually. Mental health issues are costing companies even more. These initiatives make good business sense as well as great morale builders”

BYOD

The hardware that many employees are used to owning is often very different to that an employer provides. For example, an employee may have a personal cellphone that has capabilities that far outdo anything their company is willing, or can afford, to provide - think iPhone X versus iPhone 6 - and would prefer their employer help pay their personal cellphone bill rather than making them switch devices. Or they may prefer working on their MacBook versus the clunkier office PC.