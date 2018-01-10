2018's Latest Fitess Trends for women

In 2018, women will be resorting to trouble-free workouts that aren't so extreme. Exercises that wont wear out or injure. Gyms have also gotten trendy by introducing new machines and advocating for the need to do outdoor exercises. There are fresh steps on aerobics and at some gyms, an aerobic session seems like a dance class. From climbing walls to hoping in water, here are 2018’s hottest anticipated exercise trends.

Ariel yoga

Ariel yoga is already one of the crazes of the year. Also known as mega yoga, it involves planking, push-ups, crawling and many other positions done with the help of a machine. In the US, there are a few locations that offer Ariel yoga. In fact, each State is reported to have just one spot. But reports have it that many entrepreneurs are hitting the State offices to pursue licenses to open Ariel yoga gyms, and the current owners of Ariel yoga spots are expanding, opening second branches. Ariel yoga will continue to trend at least for some years because of the kind of accomplishment it fetches on women’s hips, chest and legs.

High energy athletic training

Abbreviated as H.E.A.T training, these are sports-focused exercises meant for sports people but are now being adopted by all sorts of individuals, women inclusive. H.E.A.T exercises work particularly to strength and endurance, power and stamina. Just like an athlete or a footballer, with H.E.A.T one gets flexible enough to lift easily, pull, push, squat, climb or throw. These exercises are a trend now because they are good not only for sports people but also for those who do hard manual jobs that involve lifting and climbing. They are also good if one wants to be fit for a good feeling.

Mindful exercises

Busy Mama’s will continue to seek mindful exercises. These help to calm the mind and enable reflection. It is crucial for busy women to find an hour or less to relax the mind. However, the pressure of work, school, and family doesn't allow this. Mind exercises involve breathing, listening, immersion, observation, and appreciation. These activities help to battle feelings that cause anxiety and stress.

Water aerobics

Also known as aqua aerobics, these have been trending for a long time now and will still trend through this year. You can hop in the water, swim in the pool, or run in the water plus several other moves done in the water. Like in 2017, these exercises will remain a trend in 2018 because of the kind toning these exercises give the body. Also because the aerobics are fun and great to do, they help to chill the heat on a sunny day.

Climbing exercises

Climbing activities were created to imitate the energy and results one would achieve when mountain climbing or doing any other sort of climbing. In the gym or at home, climbers use a rope to climb a wall while pushing themselves to higher heights. The exercise maximizes muscle contractions and helps to shape shoulders and strengthen the legs and back.

Boxing