ENTERTAINMENT

2019 Grammy Awards: The Wildest And Weirdest Red Carpet Looks

From "Build the Wall" dresses to raincoats, robots and more.
Where to begin?&nbsp;
Where to begin? 

The 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet had multiple MAGA moments and more than a few fashion faux pas on Sunday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Singer and notorious red carpet troll Joy Villa showed up in a border wall-inspired dress, complete with a “Make America Great Again” purse and barbed wire-like material on her shoulders.

Joy Villa attends the 2019 Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.
Joy Villa attends the 2019 Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

Singer Ricky Rebel, another supporter of President Donald Trump, turned heads with a reversible white-to-blue sequined jacket that sported the words “Trump,” “2020” and “Keep America Great!” He paired the mirrored jacket with matching sunglasses, white pants and calf-length, heeled white boots. 

Rebel explained that he wore the jacket to promote his latest album, “The New Alpha.”

“I wanted to wear something that represented what an alpha is and who an alpha is and I am the new alpha,” Rebel told Entertainment Tonight. “And I’m reflecting millions of Americans out there who voted for Trump. Keep America great. That’s right, baby. We are here. We’re here all around the world, 50 million of us.” 

Ricky Rebel revealing his Trump jacket on the red carpet.&nbsp;
Ricky Rebel revealing his Trump jacket on the red carpet. 

Check out the rest of the wild looks below: 

  • Saint Heart
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Tierra Whack
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Kylie Jenner
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Ricky Rebel
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Cardi B
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Hector Buitrado and Andrea Echeverry
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
  • Shawn Everett and Belgica Vargas
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • St. Vincent
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Jason Aalon Butler, Stephen Harrison and Night Verses of The Fever 333
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Leon Bridges
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel of Chromeo
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Joy Villa
    Amy Sussman via Getty Images
  • Joy Villa
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Kyle Trewartha and Michael Trewartha of Grey
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
  • Ben Harper
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Katy Perry
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
  • Fantastic Negrito
    Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
  • Tayla Parx
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Mimi Saballa
    Amy Sussman via Getty Images
  • Jeannie Mai
    John Shearer via Getty Images
  • Lele Pons
    VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
2019 Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Grammys Joy Villa Ricky Rebel Aterciopelados
CONVERSATIONS