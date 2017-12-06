21 Gifts For Dad, The Most Impossible Person On Your Holiday Shopping List

Dads are pretty impossible to shop for. Do they want something tech-y? Do they need a new button-down? How many ties has he collected by now? What do you get the man who, when asked what he wants for the holidays, usually responds with, “I’m not picky!”
That’s why we’ve rounded up 21 gifts that are sure to cater to every kind of father figure out there. Whether he’s sporty, Netflix-obsessed, has artisanal taste, or loves to cook, there’s something on this list to impress him.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.