12/06/2017 09:59 pm ET Updated Dec 07, 2017

21 Gifts For Dad, The Most Impossible Person On Your Holiday Shopping List

What do you get the man who probably wants nothing but peace and quiet?
By Amanda Pena
FatCamera via Getty Images

Dads are pretty impossible to shop for. Do they want something tech-y? Do they need a new button-down? How many ties has he collected by now? What do you get the man who, when asked what he wants for the holidays, usually responds with, “I’m not picky!”

That’s why we’ve rounded up 21 gifts that are sure to cater to every kind of father figure out there. Whether he’s sporty, Netflix-obsessed, has artisanal taste, or loves to cook, there’s something on this list to impress him.

  • Beard Oil Set
    Etsy
    For the bearded guy in your life, get him this beard oil set that's handcrafted with a unique blend of 9 premium, organic base oils. 
  • Garmin Striker 4 Built-in GPS Fish Finder
    Amazon
    Finding fish is easier than ever with the Garmin Striker fish finder. Mark hot spots and share your favorite waypoints with this extremely accurate finder.
  • Handcrafted Leather Razor Case
    Etsy
    This leather razor case is perfect for travel, or to just stylishly protect his shaver while it's laying around.
  • Golf Training Aid
    Amazon
    Perfect his swing for under $50 with this golf training aid.
  • Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker
    Amazon
    For the homemade chef, get him this sous vide that will deliver incredible results.
  • 'Better Sweater' Quarter Zip Pullover
    Nordstrom
    This sweater-knit pullover from Patagonia can be worn as outerwear or under a shell. 
  • Apple AirPods
    Apple
    Wireless headphones are trending this holiday season. Get him the coveted AirPods that will make any experience of his effortless.
  • Tropical Wood Cocktail Muddler
    Etsy
    This beautifully crafted muddler is small enough to muddle in a glass and long enough for doing a pitcher when entertaining friends. A perfect gift for the cocktail connoisseur. 
  • Funny Dad Shirt
    Etsy
    Get him a funny shirt that strokes his ego a bit.
  • Work Gloves
    Amazon
    These work gloves are not only extremely inexpensive, but they're super durable, shrink resistant, have excellent grip, and will keep his hands warm.
  • Logitech Harmony Smart Control
    Amazon
    For the dad with way too many remotes to count, get him this all-in-one that's smartphone compatible so he stops blaming everyone else for losing the control.
  • Living DNA
    Living DNA
    Help him discover his roots. A Living DNA test brings your history to life and provides over twice the detail of other ancestry tests. Discover where his ancestors come from and much more.
  • Nest Learning Thermostat
    Amazon
    Nest saves a ton of energy, which in turn, saves quite a bit of money. What dad wouldn't want that?
  • Old Navy Built-In Flex Oxford Shirt
    Old Navy
    Because he could always use more button-downs.
  • Harry's Winston Set
    Harrys
    The Winston set is perfect for the father figure in your life who appreciates both quality and practicality.
  • Leather Case
    Casetify
    Stylishly protect his phone with this under $50 leather case from Casetify.
  • Culture Carton
    Cratejoy
    Get your artisanal dad this lifestyle subscription box that's full of unique finds every month.
  • BOSE® SoundSport® Wireless Headphones
    Nordstrom
    Make his gym routine easier with these sweat- and weather-resistant headphones that use Bluetooth technology.
  • Old Navy Flannel Sleep Pants
    Old Navy
    These 100% cotton flannel pants are not only comfy, but extremely affordable.
  • 5-Pack Pocket Squares
    Nordstrom
    We're obsessed with these beautiful silk pocket squares from The Tie Bar. 
  • Echo Dot
    Amazon
    The echo dot was one of the most popular items sold this Black Friday. If you haven't gifted one yet, this inexpensive tech find is perfect for dad.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
