21 Heartfelt Cards To Give A Loved One Who's Had A Miscarriage

According to estimates from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Mayo Clinic, at least 10 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. Yet so many women who’ve dealt with pregnancy loss describe feeling alone and like a failure.
It can be hard to find the right words to say to a loved one who has experienced a pregnancy loss, but fortunately there are cards to help.
In honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, we’ve rounded up 21 cards to help you comfort and support a family member, friend or partner who’s had a miscarriage.
CONVERSATIONS