07/16/2018 04:38 pm ET

21 Sweet Photos From Royal Christenings Through The Years

A lot has changed, but that long white baby gown tradition certainly hasn't.
By Caroline Bologna
Princess Diana with Prince Harry on his christening day.&nbsp;
PA Images via Getty Images
Princess Diana with Prince Harry on his christening day. 

Royal baby cuteness alert!

On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared several precious photos from Prince Louis’ christening day on July 9. In honor of the occasion, we looked back at other British royals’ christenings through the years. While much has changed, that long white baby gown tradition has certainly remained the same. 

Here are 21 photos from royal family christenings over time. Keep scrolling for some lovely throwback pics featuring baby Prince Harry, Princess Diana as a new mom, the Queen as an infant and more. 

  • 1
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis on the grounds of Clarence House in St James's Palace following his christen
    PA/Matt Porteous/The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis on the grounds of Clarence House in St James's Palace following his christening on July 9, 2018.
  • 2
    Official photograph&nbsp;taken after&nbsp;the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House.
    Matt Holyoak/Camera Press
    Official photograph taken after the christening of Prince Louis at Clarence House.
  • 3
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the day of her christening, July 5, 2015.
    Mario Testino
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the day of her christening, July 5, 2015.
  • 4
    Official group portrait following Princess Charlotte's christening.&nbsp;
    Mario Testino
    Official group portrait following Princess Charlotte's christening. 
  • 5
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after Prince George's christening on&nbsp;Oct. 23, 2013.
    Jason Bell/Camera Press
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after Prince George's christening on Oct. 23, 2013.
  • 6
    Official group portrait taken after Prince George's christening.&nbsp;
    Jason Bell/Camera Press
    Official group portrait taken after Prince George's christening. 
  • 7
    The Royal Family at Sandringham Church for Princess Eugenie's christening on&nbsp;Dec. 23, 1990.
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    The Royal Family at Sandringham Church for Princess Eugenie's christening on Dec. 23, 1990.
  • 8
    The Duchess of York&nbsp;and Prince Andrew at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace for Princess Beatrice's christening&nbsp;
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    The Duchess of York and Prince Andrew at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace for Princess Beatrice's christening on Dec. 20, 1988.
  • 9
    Princess Diana holds Prince Harry on&nbsp;the day of his christening&nbsp;on&nbsp;Dec. 21, 1984.
    PA Images via Getty Images
    Princess Diana holds Prince Harry on the day of his christening on Dec. 21, 1984.
  • 10
    Prince William steals the spotlight&nbsp;following Prince Harry's christening.&nbsp;
    PA Images via Getty Images
    Prince William steals the spotlight following Prince Harry's christening. 
  • 11
    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth&nbsp;the&nbsp;Queen Mother&nbsp;with&nbsp;
    Tim Graham via Getty Images
    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother with Prince William on the occasion of his christening on Aug. 4, 1982.
  • 12
    Princess Diana and Prince Charles with baby Prince William on the day of his christening at Buckingham Palace.
    Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
    Princess Diana and Prince Charles with baby Prince William on the day of his christening at Buckingham Palace.
  • 13
    The christening of Princess Anne's son,&nbsp;Peter Phillips, on&nbsp;Dec. 22, 1977.
    Ron Bell - PA Images via Getty Images
    The christening of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, on Dec. 22, 1977.
  • 14
    Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, with their baby daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, on t
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, with their baby daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, on the day of her christening in 1964.
  • 15
    Then-Princess Elizabeth holding Princess Anne alongside&nbsp;the Duke of Edinburgh&nbsp;on her christening day at Buckingham
    Topical Press Agency via Getty Images
    Then-Princess Elizabeth holding Princess Anne alongside the Duke of Edinburgh on her christening day at Buckingham Palace in October 1950.
  • 16
    Four generations of&nbsp;British royals gather around Princess Anne on her christening day in 1950.
    Topical Press Agency via Getty Images
    Four generations of British royals gather around Princess Anne on her christening day in 1950.
  • 17
    Then-Princess&nbsp;Elizabeth with Prince Charles&nbsp;following his christening on&nbsp;Dec. 15, 1948.
    Keystone-France via Getty Images
    Then-Princess Elizabeth with Prince Charles following his christening on Dec. 15, 1948.
  • 18
    Prince Charles' christening day.
    PA Images via Getty Images
    Prince Charles' christening day.
  • 19
    The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, after her christening in the private ch
    George Rinhart via Getty Images
    The Duke and Duchess of York with their baby daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth II, after her christening in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace in May 1926.
  • 20
    The Royal&nbsp;Family at Buckingham Palace for the christening of Princess Elizabeth.
    Bettmann via Getty Images
    The Royal Family at Buckingham Palace for the christening of Princess Elizabeth.
  • 21
    Queen Victoria holding&nbsp;the future King Edward VIII on the day of his christening in 1894. His father (later George V) an
    W. and D. Downey via Getty Images
    Queen Victoria holding the future King Edward VIII on the day of his christening in 1894. His father (later George V) and grandfather (later Edward VII) stand behind them.

Caroline Bologna
Culture & Parenting Reporter, HuffPost
