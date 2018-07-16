21 Sweet Photos From Royal Christenings Through The Years

Royal baby cuteness alert!
On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared several precious photos from Prince Louis’ christening day on July 9. In honor of the occasion, we looked back at other British royals’ christenings through the years. While much has changed, that long white baby gown tradition has certainly remained the same.
Here are 21 photos from royal family christenings over time. Keep scrolling for some lovely throwback pics featuring baby Prince Harry, Princess Diana as a new mom, the Queen as an infant and more.