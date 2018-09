Kids say the darndest things. But they also say the sweetest things.

In dark and disheartening times, children’s sweet words can help remind people of the goodness in the world. Thanks to Lacey Ellis’ LittleHoots app, parents can document the pure innocence and earnestness of their children’s everyday musings.

Here are 21 quotes from LittleHoots that may help restore your faith in humanity.