24 Brilliant Bridesmaid Dresses For Winter Weddings

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean your winter wedding should reflect the gray weather. When we think of winter weddings, thoughts of flowy long-sleeved dresses, light snowfall, and rich hues from in-season foliage come to mind. Why shouldn’t your bridesmaid dresses match the vibe?
Whether you’re looking for gorgeous cooler tones like teal or navy blue, adding some warmth with sequins or velvet, or keeping it simple with neutral gray tones, there’s a bridesmaid dress for every type of winter wedding.
See below for 24 beautiful bridesmaid dresses winter weddings:
