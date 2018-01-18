HUFFPOST FINDS
24 Brilliant Bridesmaid Dresses For Winter Weddings

Your bridesmaids will want to wear these again 👗

Guasor via Getty Images

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean your winter wedding should reflect the gray weather. When we think of winter weddings, thoughts of flowy long-sleeved dresses, light snowfall, and rich hues from in-season foliage come to mind. Why shouldn’t your bridesmaid dresses match the vibe?

Whether you’re looking for gorgeous cooler tones like teal or navy blue, adding some warmth with sequins or velvet, or keeping it simple with neutral gray tones, there’s a bridesmaid dress for every type of winter wedding.

See below for 24 beautiful bridesmaid dresses winter weddings:

  • 1 BHLDN Lena Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $198.
  • 2 Show Me Your Mumu Maxi Dress
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $198.
  • 3 Alfred Sung Jersey Bodice A-Line Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $218.
  • 4 Reformation Florentina Dress
    Reformation
    Get it here, $388.
  • 5 Dress The Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $198.
  • 6 Show Me Your Mumu Caitlin Cold Shoulder Chiffon Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $172.
  • 7 Reformation Rimini Dress
    Reformation
    Get it here, $388.
  • 8 Amsale Ireland Embellished Off the Shoulder Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $300.
  • 9 Katie May Legacy Crepe Body-Con Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $295.
  • 10 Dessy Collection Convertible Wide Leg Jersey Jumpsuit
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $160.
  • 11 BHLDN Gloss Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $310.
  • 12 LULUS V-Neck Trumpet Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $84.
  • 13 BHLDN Thrive Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $140.
  • 14 Katie May Three-Quarter Sleeve Off the Shoulder Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $315.
  • 15 BHLDN Madison Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $280.
  • 16 Show Me Your Mumu Faye Chiffon Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $198.
  • 17 LULUS Whenever You Call Maxi Dress
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $84.
  • 18 BHLDN Jones Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $198.
  • 19 LULUS Flutter Sleeve Chiffon Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $89.
  • 20 LULUS Perfect Opportunity Ruffle Mermaid Gown
    Nordstrom
    Get it here, $98.
  • 21 BHLDN Alana Dress
    Anthropologie
    Get it here, $230.
  • 22 BHLDN Diana Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $148.
  • 23 BHLDN Tirage Dress
    BHLDN
    Get it here, $329.
  • 24 Adrianna Papell Lace Illusion Gown
    Macys
    Get it here, $179.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

