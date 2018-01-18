24 Brilliant Bridesmaid Dresses For Winter Weddings

Just because it’s cold outside doesn’t mean your winter wedding should reflect the gray weather. When we think of winter weddings, thoughts of flowy long-sleeved dresses, light snowfall, and rich hues from in-season foliage come to mind. Why shouldn’t your bridesmaid dresses match the vibe?

Whether you’re looking for gorgeous cooler tones like teal or navy blue, adding some warmth with sequins or velvet, or keeping it simple with neutral gray tones, there’s a bridesmaid dress for every type of winter wedding.

See below for 24 beautiful bridesmaid dresses winter weddings:

1 BHLDN Lena Dress BHLDN Get it here, $198

2 Show Me Your Mumu Maxi Dress Nordstrom Get it here, $198

3 Alfred Sung Jersey Bodice A-Line Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $218

4 Reformation Florentina Dress Reformation Get it here, $388

5 Dress The Population Alicia Mixed Media Midi Dress Nordstrom Get it here, $198

6 Show Me Your Mumu Caitlin Cold Shoulder Chiffon Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $172

7 Reformation Rimini Dress Reformation Get it here, $388

8 Amsale Ireland Embellished Off the Shoulder Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $300

9 Katie May Legacy Crepe Body-Con Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $295

10 Dessy Collection Convertible Wide Leg Jersey Jumpsuit Nordstrom Get it here, $160

11 BHLDN Gloss Dress BHLDN Get it here, $310

12 LULUS V-Neck Trumpet Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $84

13 BHLDN Thrive Dress BHLDN Get it here, $140

14 Katie May Three-Quarter Sleeve Off the Shoulder Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $315

15 BHLDN Madison Dress BHLDN Get it here, $280

16 Show Me Your Mumu Faye Chiffon Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $198

17 LULUS Whenever You Call Maxi Dress Nordstrom Get it here, $84

18 BHLDN Jones Dress BHLDN Get it here, $198

19 LULUS Flutter Sleeve Chiffon Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $89

20 LULUS Perfect Opportunity Ruffle Mermaid Gown Nordstrom Get it here, $98

21 BHLDN Alana Dress Anthropologie Get it here, $230

22 BHLDN Diana Dress BHLDN Get it here, $148

23 BHLDN Tirage Dress BHLDN Get it here, $329

24 Adrianna Papell Lace Illusion Gown Macys Get it here, $179